Khloé Kardashian has been in a state of shock upon discovering that her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, cheated on her many times throughout her pregnancy.

“Khloé was at their home in Cleveland when she found out. She is shell-shocked and beside herself,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly, noting that the 33-year-old nine-month-pregnant reality star is “in total disbelief.”

Thompson, 27, shocked the world on Tuesday, April 10, when the Daily Mail published photos of him kissing another woman — who Twitter users identified as Lani Blair — at a New York City club on Saturday, April 7. Additional photos emerged on Tuesday of Thompson and the mystery brunette walking into NYC’s Four Seasons hotel together in the early hours of Sunday, April 8. She left the following day carrying a Louis Vuitton overnight bag.

Although the Revenge Body host had her concerns about dating Thompson, she was hopeful that their relationship could weather any storm. “Khloé knew going into it that Tristan was an NBA player who would be on the road and facing lots of temptations. She heard the noise and knew what that was all about, but she felt that Tristan was different,” a second source notes. “They were always FaceTiming and in constant communication. He made her feel on top of the world and unlike any man she has been with. She trusted him.”

However, Kardashian’s feelings about the Cleveland Cavaliers player have shifted. “Now she is completely humiliated and has never felt betrayal like this. There’s no denying what he has and has been doing,” the pal explains. “She has no doubt in her mind and the writing is on the wall.”

The Strong Looks Better Naked author is currently in Cleveland, Ohio, waiting to give birth to the couple’s daughter, although she desperately wants to leave and “get back to L.A. as soon as possible and be with her loved ones.”

Adds the insider: “[Khloé] feels sick that she is in Tristan’s house in Cleveland with a nursery all set up and that everything all this time was a lie. She wants to get out of there as soon as she can and go home.”

Us broke the news in September 2017 that Kardashian and Thompson are expecting their first child. The E! personality confirmed the news in December and revealed the baby’s gender in March.

