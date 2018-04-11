Khloé Kardashian’s inner circle is blindsided amid reports that her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, allegedly cheated on her many times throughout her pregnancy.

“This is the worst thing ever. It can’t get any worse. This behavior is not indicative of how Tristan lives his life so everyone is just so confused and shocked by this,” a source close to the nine-month-pregnant reality star, 33, exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Tristan is obsessed with Khloé. He is so in love with her, or at least that’s what everyone thought. He’s always been so over-the-top loving, nurturing and considerate towards her.”

The NBA star, 27, made headlines on Tuesday, April 10, when the Daily Mail published photos of him seemingly locking lips with a woman Twitter users identified as Lani Blair at PH-D Lounge in New York City on Saturday, April 7. The pair were then photographed together entering NYC’s Four Seasons hotel in the early hours of Sunday, April 8. The woman left with a Louis Vuitton overnight bag the following day.

“The thing that shocks and hurts the most is that he cheated on her in a way that was so obvious,” the source notes. “It’s almost like something is wrong with him. He didn’t even try to hide it. You don’t go to the Four Seasons and make out with someone at PH-D and not think you’re going to get caught.”

Adds the insider, “How do you even recover from this? It’s still too premature for everyone to even think about that right now.”

Kardashian is currently in Cleveland, Ohio, preparing to welcome her and Thompson’s daughter. Another pal close to the Good American designer tells Us that she “wants to get the hell out of Cleveland,” where Thompson, who plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers, is based.

“Kris [Jenner] wants [Khloé] to leave Cleveland with the baby as soon as doctors will allow it and bring her back to Los Angeles,” another source explains. Thompson’s last game of the season playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers before the playoffs is Wednesday, April 11.

Us broke the news in September 2017 that Kardashian and Thompson are expecting their first child. The E! personality confirmed the news via Instagram in December and revealed the baby’s gender in March.

