They have her back! Celebrities are rallying behind Khloé Kardashian amid reports that her beau, Tristan Thompson, allegedly cheated on her several times during her pregnancy.

Thompson, 27, made headlines on Tuesday, April 10, when the Daily Mail published photos of him seemingly kissing a mystery brunette at a New York City club on Saturday, April 7. Twitter users identified the woman as as Lani Blair. The Shade Room shared more photos on Tuesday of Thompson and the same woman walking into NYC’s Four Seasons hotel together later that night. She was photographed leaving the on Monday, April 9, with a Louis Vuitton overnight bag.

TMZ also posted a video on Tuesday of Thompson seemingly making out with two women at a Washington, D.C. hookah lounge in October, when Kardashian, 33, was three months pregnant with their daughter.

“None of his friends are surprised by this and they all know he cheats,” a source close to the Cleveland Cavaliers player exclusively told Us Weekly. “Most of his friends and people in his circle also cheat and don’t think there’s anything wrong with it.”

Kardashian’s star-studded following have taken to Twitter to express their support and encouragement as the nine-month pregnant reality star prepares to give birth in Cleveland, Ohio. Keep checking back as more celebrities comment on the reports.

Chelsea Handler compared Thompson’s alleged cheating to other issues the U.S. is facing. “A recent study reported that millions of Americans are binge drinking regularly … Yeah, no s—t,” she quipped on Wednesday, April 11. “Donald Trump is president, Facebook is sharing our information, and Tristan cheated on Khloe … Of course we’re drinking.”

Jersey Shore’s DJ Pauly D also weighed in on the reports while speaking to TMZ. “Oh, I just saw that,” said the MTV personality, who also added that Thompson deserves a “second chance.”

Kylie Jenner’s close friend Jordyn Woods also appeared to comment on the claims. “Damn,” the model wrote on Tuesday. She followed up on Wednesday with, “Wow hello.”

Sassy and sweet, Amanda Stanton alluded to the infidelity claims via Twitter on Wednesday. “Good morning to everyone except Tristan Thompson,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum teased.

Fellow Bachelor star Seinne Fleming also seemingly tweeted about the reports. “If you agree to a monogamous relationship, yet find yourself unable to be monogamous, you should probably remove yourself from said relationship,” Fleming, who competed on Arie Luyendyk’s season of The Bachelor earlier this year, wrote. “That goes for men and women #twocents.”

Vanderpump Rules’ Stassi Schroeder sent out a snappy message too. “Ice pick + Tristan,” the Bravo star tweeted on Wednesday.

Former NBA star and sports analyst Jalen Rose didn’t shy away from sharing his opinion. “Welcome to the Walk of Shame, Tristan Thompson,” Rose tweeted alongside a clip of himself further discussing the allegations. “You’re dating a Kardashian my brother, you know they can hire a private investigator so quick, fast and in the hurry,” he explained before rehashing Thompson’s seemingly unfaithful behavior.

Freakish actress Meghan Rienks had something to say as well. “I could usually care less about celebrity gossip — I mean mostly because I’m so out of the loop I didn’t even know ppl were dating before they break up,” she noted. “But like this Khloe Kardashian s—t is all over my timing and F—ING S—T I JUST HATE MEN SO F—ING MUCH LIKE WTF HOW.”

