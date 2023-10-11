Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian‘s feud ended just as suddenly as it began.

In Us Weekly’s exclusive clip from The Kardashians upcoming Thursday, October 12, episode, Kourtney, 44, makes the first move to mend the rift between her and Kim, 42.

“Kourtney messaged me. She sent this picture of my dad in college,” the Skims founder tells her glam squad while in Milan, Italy. “So Kourtney texts me and I feel like it is a step in the right direction of moving past it and moving past all of the drama. I want her here.”

In a confessional, Kourtney explains why she chose to reach out, saying, “I think we both said things that we are not proud of. But anyone who has sisters or siblings knows the dynamic. You could get into a crazy fight and you can send a funny text and everything is all good.”

Viewers have had a front row seat to Kim and Kourtney’s explosive divide since season 3. The issues started when Kourtney revealed she was upset with Kim for planning a partnership with Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana that seemed to take inspiration from her May 2022 wedding to Travis Barker.

“It feels awful that my sister used my wedding as a business opportunity. She chose the money over me. That’s why she never truly asked me,” Kourtney explained on a July episode of the Hulu series. “It’s not that she forgot to ask me or thought that I wouldn’t care. I don’t think she knew what to do if my answer was no.”

Kim, however, argued that she tried to wait and specifically didn’t choose items that Kourtney wore during her wedding weekend.

“I got married in Italy. Am I saying you copied me by getting married in Italy? Who performed at my wedding? Andrea Bocelli. Who performed at Kourtney’s wedding? Andrea Bocelli,” Kim noted while referring to her and Kanye West‘s 2014 nuptials overseas. “You stole my f—king wedding country and my wedding performer. Andrea Bocelli is my favorite male singer of all time, but I am copying your Dolce Vita lifestyle?”

The tension seemingly got resolved once filming on season 3 wrapped, but took a turn for the worse when Kim and Kourtney watched each other’s confessional interviews, affecting their relationship at the start of season 4.

“The problem is — and I will be real with you guys — last season was really rough. Then we were over it, we had fun. We talked it out [and] everything had been fine,” Kim shared with the cameras during the September season premiere about how the pair nearly squashed their feud. “Then we watched the edits for our show and I start hearing what she is saying about me. She hears what I am saying about her and then we get mad all over again. It brings up so many feelings.”

Later in the episode , Kim and Kourtney’s issues got even worse after a dramatic phone call. Kourtney surprised viewers when she blamed Kim’s behavior for causing their divide.

“You are talking about the bulls—t details because it is all your egotistical selfish mind can think about,” Kourtney said. “You cannot stand someone else being the center of attention. You came to my wedding [and] you couldn’t be happy. You complained from the second you got there until the second you left. That is what it is about. Forget that you couldn’t be happy, you couldn’t be happy for me. You couldn’t be happy that I was the center of attention and you weren’t.”

In response, Kim made it clear she wasn’t going to be the guilty party. “What is it that you feel so low [about] me? I want you to dig deep and figure out why you hate me so much and why you are so angry with me. Because all of this never happened. I was so happy for you,” she said. “Why would I not be happy for you? Because you have a serious vendetta. You just hate us. You are a different person and we all talk about it.”

Kourtney subsequently burst into tears as the sisters went back and forth.

“Get a f—king life. I don’t have side chats about anybody,” the Poosh founder retorted. “Is that helpful? You’re like adding it into the fight so it is you and my friends and my kids and everyone against me. You are just a f—king witch and I f—king hate you.”

Kourtney continued: “There are so many thoughts that come up after watching the edits. I think to me it felt on the call like Kim was just using any weapon that she could find to hurt me. [It felt like she was] weaponizing everyone against me and we both got to a place we weren’t proud of.”

Hulu releases new episodes of The Kardashians every Thursday.