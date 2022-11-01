Halloween fun for the whole family! After days of elaborate costumes and adults-only parties, the Kardashian-Jenners spent Halloween night with their kids — and they went all out.

Kim Kardashian documented the family’s celebration via her Instagram Stories, sharing photos of her kids dressed in their costumes. North, 9, began the day by getting glammed up with two friends who joined her for a group take on TLC in the FanMail era. The little one — dressed as Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas — and her pals then shared their own homemade music video on Monday, October 31, via the TikTok account North shares with her mom, 42.

The Skims founder later shared videos of her youngest child, 3-year-old Psalm, toddling around the house in his garbage man costume, complete with a homemade truck. “The truck driver’s here,” the Selfish author cooed as Psalm “drove” through the house. “Oh, your lights are on! Look, guys, we made this! Isn’t it cute?”

Chicago, 4, was dressed in a spooky black dress, but she was enthralled by her brother’s prop, asking her mom to pick her up and put her in the garbage truck.

The group joined other members of the family for a lavish house party that featured a spread of snacks — and a truck serving libations from Kendall Jenner‘s 818 Tequila brand for the grown-ups. “And here’s the 818 truck,” Kris Jenner narrated in a video showing the vehicle. “Look at this! What are the specialties today?”

In a separate Instagram Story, Kim revealed that the truck was serving two themed cocktails: the Pumpkin Haze, made with spiced apple cider and ginger-pumpkin cordial, and the Sunday Scaries, featuring cinnamon syrup and activated charcoal powder.

Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), who shared her own video of the tequila truck, praised her supermodel pal, 26, for providing beverages for the adults at the party. “SPOOOOOOKY!!!!!!” the Rhode founder, 25, wrote via Instagram. “Thank you @drink818 @kendalljenner all the parents here are v grateful!”

Kylie Jenner also joined in the festivities with boyfriend Travis Scott, daughter Stormi, 4, and their son, 8 months. After showing off several different costumes over Halloween weekend, the Life of Kylie alum, 25, opted for a simpler angel look to coordinate with her family.

“We are doing a little Halloween get-together before trick-or-treating,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder said in one Instagram Story video. “How cute are these?” she added, zooming in on a pan full of pigs in a blanket decorated with googly eyes.

Keep scrolling for more photos from the Kardashian-Jenner family’s Halloween celebration.