Giddy Up! Kendall Jenner dressed up as Jessie from Toy Story for Halloween — and it’s NSFW.

“Well, aren’t you just the sweetest space toy,” the supermodel, 26, captioned a carousel of photos of her Pixar-inspired look via Instagram on Saturday, October 29. Jenner’s costume, which she wore for her Halloween party in Los Angeles, included Jessie’s signature red wide-brimmed hat as well as her rosy-colored braids.

The 818 Tequila founder then added her own adult twist, rocking a cropped white shirt and the tiniest pair of denim shorts that exposed her cheeks. The reality star finalized the look with cow print chaps.

Jenner’s Instagram followers and famous friends flooded the comments section of the social media post with praise. “So good!” Gigi Hadid wrote. Jen Atkin commented: “The cutest little cowgirl … I love uuuu.” The Hulu star’s big sister, Khloé Kardashian, also complimented her look, writing: “Awwwwwwwwww my baby.”

The catwalk star’s holiday outfit was especially fitting considering her love of the Western vibe.

In August, the businesswoman got a tattoo of a cowboy boot near her ankle while vacationing in Wyoming. “When at the rodeo …” Jenner wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of the tattoo, which was done by Kate McDuffie. “Teeniest cowgirl boot for Kendall,” McDuffie said of the artwork via her tattoo studio’s official Instagram account.

In Wyoming, the Kardashians star was joined by her beau, Devin Booker. At the time, Jenner posted a sweet photo via her Instagram Story of herself and the Suns player cuddled up together on the porch of a cabin. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and Booker looked peaceful as they enjoyed the woodsy escape, which included a lake view.

On Sunday, October 31, Jenner wished the athlete a happy 26th birthday, simply writing, “Birthday boy,” with a red heart emoji via Instagram Stories.

Jenner and Booker made their relationship Instagram official in February 2021 but took a pause in June after attending sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s wedding together in Italy. They were then spotted together numerous times in July, sparking reconciliation rumors.

“Kendall and Devin are 100 percent back together,” an insider exclusively told Us Weekly in August. “They spent some time apart but are back to a good place and are really happy with each other.”