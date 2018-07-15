Travis Barker shared an update on his health following a recent car crash he was involved in with a school bus — and after a prior announcement that he was not able to perform with Blink-182 due to blood clots.

The drummer, 42, attended BeautyCon with his daughter Alabama Barker, on Saturday, July 14, where he spoke exclusively with Us Weekly about the accident he was involved in with a school bus the night before. “I was on the way to my son’s basketball game and a school bus ran a stoplight and totaled my car … it was pretty crazy. I’m really lucky everyone’s safe. Fortunately, there were no kids on the bus, just the bus driver. And my son and his best friend are all right,” he revealed. “It was just more scary than anything.”

Barker also touched upon on an announcement that the official Twitter account for Blink 182 shared in June, stating that the band would have to postpone their Las Vegas residency because the drummer “is suffering from blood clots in both arms and unfortunately cannot perform until cleared to do so by his medical team.” The musician also spoke out in the statement, writing, “Drumming is my life and it kills me that I can’t perform for you this guys weekend. I hope to be back as soon as I can.”

“I’m as good as I can be. I’m just following the doctor’s orders. I actually had staph infection and a ton of blood clots, and I’ve just been in a recovery period,” he told Us. “So I’m just waiting for everything. I see doctors weekly.”

When asked when he thinks he’ll be able to get back to work and perform, he also told Us, “I feel like in the next three weeks. They’re doing a lot of things to hyper heal my hand so as soon as that happens, it’s a green light.”

Blink 182 first revealed their residency at the Palms Casino Resort in Vegas in March.

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe

