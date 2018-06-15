Sending well wishes. Blink 182’s Travis Barker has blood clots in his arms and is unable to perform, leading the band to postpone their ongoing Las Vegas residency.

The band shared the unfortunate news with fans and gave an update on the 42-year-old drummer via Twitter on Thursday, June 14.

“Friends, Travis Barker is suffering from blood clots in both arms and unfortunately cannot perform until cleared to do so by his medical team. The situation is currently being closely monitored,” the lengthy tweet began.

“Due to this situation it is with great regret that the blink 182 ‘Kings of the Weekend’ Las Vegas residency dates this weekend must be rescheduled,” the band continued. “New dates will be posted on the band’s website shortly. if you are not able to attend the rescheduled dates, refunds will be available at point of purchase.”

Barker also spoke out in the statement. “Drumming is my life and it kills me that I can’t perform for you this guys weekend,” the musician said. “I hope to be back as soon as I can.”

The group revealed their first-ever residency at the Palms Casino Resort in Vegas earlier this year, just weeks before their 16-show run began in late May.

“When the Palms asked us to do a residency here in Vegas, we said ‘Absolutely!’” lead vocalist Mark Hoppus said in a statement at the time. “Now, we just have to cast our showgirls, create our set list — a true throwback of Vegas classics with Sinatra, Liberace. Maybe we can even marry someone on stage … The possibilities in Vegas are endless.”

