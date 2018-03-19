They’re back! Blink-182 is headed to Las Vegas for their first-ever residency at the Palms Casino Resort.

The Grammy-nominated band will kick off the “King of the Weekend” show at the newly renovated Pearl Concert Theater for a 16-show run starting on May 26. Vocalist Mark Hoppus, drummer Travis Barker, and guitarist and vocalist Matt Skiba will be hitting the stage to perform their greatest hits until November.

“When the Palms asked us to do a residency here in Vegas, we said ‘Absolutely!’” Hoppus, 46, said in a statement. “Now, we just have to cast our showgirls, create our set list — a true throwback of Vegas classics with Sinatra, Liberace. Maybe we can even marry someone on stage … The possibilities in Vegas are endless.”

The band’s residency will be one of Palms’ first collaborations since announcing that it’s currently undergoing a $620 million renovation throughout their property. The band has added their own personal touches to the transformation. “Blink-182 is one of those bands that crosses over multiple genres of music, and also transcends many generations of music lovers,” Palms Casino Resort’s General Manager Jon Gray said about the group. “They’re a perfect fit for a true rock residency — our first at the Pearl.”

The band is currently working on putting the show together, which will include their hit songs from their nearly 25 years together, as well as music from the band’s seventh studio album California, which features the residency title track “Kings of the Weekend.”

The band was first founded by guitarist and vocalist Tom DeLonge, drummer Scott Raynor and Hoppus in 1992, releasing their debut studio album Cheshire Cat in 1995. The band confirmed in 2015 via a statement that DeLonge, 42, was no longer a part of the group after they revealed that they would be playing a music festival at the time with Skiba on the guitar. “We were all set to play this festival and record a new album and Tom kept putting it off without reason,” Barker, 42, and Hoppus said in a statement to various outlets at the time. “A week before we were scheduled to go into the studio, we got an email from his manager explaining that he didn’t want to participate in any Blink-182 projects indefinitely, but would rather work on his other non-musical endeavors… No hard feelings, but the show must go on for our fans.”

DeLonge addressed the situation via Instagram, saying he learned of the news through the band’s statement. “To all the fans, I never quit the band,” he wrote in the caption of an Instagram photo. “I actually was on a phone call about a blink 182 event for New York City at the time all these weird press releases started coming in… Apparently those releases were ‘sanctioned’ from the band. Are we dysfunctional- yes. But, Christ….. #Awkward #BabyBackRibs.

The guitarist took a prior hiatus from the band in the mid-2000s, following the release of 2003’s self-titled Blink-182 album and the band did not release another record until 2011’s Neighborhoods.

Tickets for Blink-182’s “Kings of the Weekend” start at $59, and go on sale Friday, March 23, 2018, at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at the Pearl Concert Theater box office, any Station Casinos Rewards Center or online at Ticketmaster.com. For more information, visit www.blink182vegas.com.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!