A mother’s love! Kourtney Kardashian will never forget her son Reign’s first haircut.

The Poosh founder, 43, revealed to Interview, in an article published on Monday, November 21, that she kept a lock of her youngest child’s tresses following the chop. “I have Reign’s hair because we didn’t cut his hair until he was five.”

She added: “So I have his long braid and I smell it often.”

The TV personality shared in August 2020 that after years of rocking a shoulder-length mane, Reign had a new ‘do. “I am not ok,” Kardashian captioned an Instagram photo of her little one sporting a buzzcut. Reign, 7, who the Hulu star shares with ex Scott Disick, was seen standing barefoot in the backyard while rubbing his crown.

That same day, Kardashian shared a photo via Instagram of the braided ponytail she saved after Reign’s major milestone. Prior to the cut, Kardashian defended letting her son grow his hair out. “Most gorgeous hair on earth,” she said to a fan who suggested she send Reign to a barber.

Reign isn’t the only Disick kid to undergo a hair transformation. In 2019, Kardashian unveiled daughter Penelope’s first chop.

“First ever hair cut in all of her enchanting six years,” the Lemme founder wrote alongside a photo of her 10-year-old little girl donning a blunt bob. Since then, however, Penelope has had fun experimenting with her hair. In August 2021, she dyed her tresses red. (Kardashian and Disick, 39, also share son Mason, 12.)

Kardashian, for her part, showed off a makeover of her own just a few weeks later. In a series of Instagram photos, the California native chopped her waist-length locks to right above her shoulders. The lob (a.k.a. long bob) is a big change for the reality star, who has consistently had long hair throughout most of her time in the spotlight. Even her shorter looks typically don’t go above her shoulders.

Kardashian’s now-husband Travis Barker approved of the switch up, writing, “you’re perfect” in the comments section. The former E! Star previously let the drummer cut her locks while the two were in a 10-day quarantine together.

The lovebirds tied the knot in May in Portofino, Italy. Barker shares son Landon, 19, and daughter Alabama, 16, as well as stepdaughter Atiana, 23, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Kardashian opened up about their blended family on Today in September, saying: “I’ve had my own relationship with his kids for about 10 years, so it does make it really easy. We all know each other and know each other’s intentions, and I think it makes it easy.”