In the middle! Kourtney Kardashian‘s son Reign had an in-between hairstyle before debuting his shaved head on Tuesday, August 4.

“1? Long? 2? Leo? 3? BUZZ,” hairstylist Jason Schneidman captioned an Instagram slideshow of Reign that same day. “All boy! @kourtneykardash @letthelordbewithyou Thank you for the honors of his first haircut!”

In the social media upload, the little one posed for a picture with his signature long locks before snapping a selfie with a shorter haircut. He then smiled after his buzzcut in the third and fourth photos.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 41, first showed off the new ‘do on Tuesday, writing via Instagram: “I am not OK.”

On Wednesday, August 5, Reign’s dad, Scott Disick, shared a sweet shot of his son swimming. “Play on playa,” the Talentless creator, 37, captioned the photo.

The Flip It Like Disick star and his ex also share son Mason, 10, and daughter Penelope, 8. The former couple have been coparenting since their 2015 split.

“The hardest part was when we started new relationships,” the Poosh creator said of their dynamic in an April 2019 YouTube video, referencing their respective relationships with models Younes Bendjima and Sofia Richie. “That caused fights between you and I about introducing the kids. We literally had to go to therapy to be able to, like, communicate together.”

Disick chimed in at the time: “The biggest challenge was just trying to figure out how we separate our relationship as friends and parents and still be on the same page, and what’s, I guess, appropriate and what’s not and when to be able to talk to each other. In the beginning, you set good [boundaries] and we learned from that and we’ve gotten to a good place.”

The exes never spoke to attorneys for help and managed to come up with their “own schedule.” When Disick has their three kids at his house, the Los Angeles native knows she can “just go there and see them if [she] wants to have dinner,” she explained.

The fashion designer agreed, adding, “What’s mine is yours. Listen, I live for the kids so whatever works and makes it easier for them is what I’m into.”