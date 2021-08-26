Rocking the red hair! Penelope Disick is clearly gearing up to follow in her family’s beauty boss footsteps, making a major statement with her latest hair color switch up.

What is it, you ask? Well the 9-year-old fashionista decided to dye her hair a bold cherry hue. And she’s pulling off the style statement — big time.

Kourtney Kardashian even took to Instagram to document her daughter’s transformation — and seems like the whole process was pretty DIY. Over in her Instagram Stories, the 42-year-old Poosh founder showed P’s hair drenched in red dye from the comfort of their living room.

She also posted the final product to her grid. And it’s no surprise that fans went wild. Some compared the little one to “Ariel from the little mermaid,” while others pointed out the Disick’s hair color experimentation is reminiscent of a “tiny Kylie.”

“The coolest girl ever,” a user wrote, adding a string of fire emojis. “She is so pretty omg,” someone else added. “So pretty but I hope it’s the temporary spray she has beautiful hair already,” another person chimed in.

Disick isn’t the only member in the household to embrace a hairstyle switch up in recent weeks. Kardashian also debuted a dramatic transformation, chopping off inches of her hair.

While she eventually turned to hairstylist Peter Savic for a blunt bob (that looks ridiculously chic we must say), the initial cut was courtesy of none other than boyfriend Travis Barker.

In July, the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star took to Instagram Stories to show off the aftermath of her spontaneous cut, giving her followers a glimpse at the inches of hair simply laying on her bathroom floor. “Haircuts by @travisbarker,” she captioned the Instagram Story.

The wellness guru and 45-year-old drummer, who first sparked dating rumors in January following a flirty Instagram exchange, have a history of showing their love via beauty transformations.

Barker for example has multiple tattoos in honor of Kardashian, who shares kids Mason, Penelope and Reign with Scott Disick. The Blink 182 musician even got “Kourtney” inked on his chest.

That’s not all though. Circa May, Barker let Kardashian channel her inner tattoo artist, giving her the chance to pink up a pen and ink “I love you,” on his arm.

“I tattoo,” the reality star bluntly captioned her post at the time, showing behind-the-scenes snaps of her foray into tattoo artistry.