Shanna Moakler was spotted after making headlines for her apparent reaction to Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement — and she wasn’t in the mood to celebrate the news.

The 46-year-old former model kept to herself at a gas station in Los Angeles on Monday, October 18. When asked whether she had a comment regarding her ex-husband’s relationship update, Moakler, who was wearing a black mask, shook her head. She remained quiet when asked whether she would “attend the wedding if she was invited.”

Us Weekly confirmed on Sunday, October 17, that the drummer, 45, got down on one knee on the beach in Santa Barbara, California.

“Both Travis and Kourtney are on cloud nine,” an insider told Us. “The Kardashians, Jenners and Travis’ family are so happy for the two of them.”

Moakler, for her part, hinted via Instagram Story that she was “temporarily closed for spiritual maintenance” amid the news.

In another post on Monday, she added a red heart emoji alongside the quote: “Tupac once said: Before you ask why someone hates you, ask yourself why you give a f–k.”

Moakler and Barker, who were married from 2004 to 2008, are the parents of son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 15. Both teenagers celebrated their dad proposing to Kardashian, 42, via social media.

Us confirmed in January that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star had been seeing Barker for several months. As the pair began to flaunt their romance, sources told Us that the Blink-182 rocker and the reality star’s relationships with their respective exes (Kardashian shares Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, with ex Scott Disick) were rocky.

“[Shanna and Travis’] coparenting relationship has hit rock bottom,” one source told Us in July.

Another insider told Us in September that “outside of coparenting, Scott and Kourtney’s relationship is nonexistent.”

More recently, a third source shared insight into how the Flip It Like Disick alum is taking the engagement news, telling Us that he’s “furious” over the development.

“He knew it was possible, but is very jealous of Kourtney and Travis’ relationship,” the source said. “Scott still thinks that they could call things off before the wedding.”

