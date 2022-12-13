Cheers to what almost was. Drake found a luxurious way to cope with the relationships of his past.

In true lover boy fashion, the rapper, 36, had a diamond necklace made of rings he never used to get engaged. Jewelry designer Alex Moss unveiled the piece, titled “Previous Engagements,” via an Instagram video on Monday, December 12. In the clip, Moss showed off the sparkler, which features 42 engagement rings made of 351.38 carats of diamonds.

A woman’s voice featured in the video explained that the chain was created over the span of 14 months with “every diamond hand selected and inspected to only suit perfection.” The necklace is plated in 18K white gold. The voiceover added: “Each stone [was] meticulously set using the Eagle Claw technique.”

In the caption of the social media post, Moss wrote: “For all the times he thought about it but never did.” Drake was seen wearing the jewel while performing during Lil Baby‘s concert in Atlanta on Friday, December 9.

Through the years, the “God’s Plan” artist has had his fair share of high-profile romances. He’s been linked to Rihanna, Serena Williams, Tyra Banks, Kat Dennings and Jennifer Lopez.

Lopez, 53, and Drake connected backstage in December 2016 after he attended her All I Have Las Vegas show. The two showed off their fling via social media at the time, with Drake posting a photo of himself holding the singer in his arms. A source revealed to Us Weekly in January 2017 that the Shades of Blue actress and “Fake Love” rapper were dating and were “the real deal.” However, just a few weeks later, the hitmakers called it quits. (Lopez went on to date Alex Rodriguez, who proposed to the New York native in 2019. They split in 2021 and the “I’m Real” songstress married Ben Affleck in July.)

Drake’s most talked about relationship, however, may be his past with model Sophie Brussaux, with whom he shares 5-year-old son Adonis. The two were first linked in January 2017 after they were photographed at dinner together. However, they were not together when Brussaux gave birth to Adonis in October of that year.

The little one’s arrival was revealed to the public by Pusha T in May 2018 on the rapper’s track “The Story of Adidon.” Drake confirmed the news the following month on his fifth album, Scorpion, and addressed his status with Brussaux.

“Yesterday morning was crazy / I had to come to terms with the fact that it’s not a maybe / That s–t is in stone, sealed and signed / She not my lover like Billie Jean, but the kid is mine,” the Degrassi alum rapped in “March 14.” He continued: “[My mom] Sandi used to tell me all it takes is one time, and all it took was one time / S–t, we only met two times, two times.”

Despite their rocky start, Drake and Brussaux are now “happily coparenting,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively in December 2020. The duo share custody of Adonis while Brussaux lives in France and Drake in Toronto.

As for whether or not Drake will ever settle down, the “Blue Tint” crooner hinted at the possibility in a fake interview with Howard Stern, which was made to promote his new album, Her Loss, ahead of the November 4 release. “When all this is said and done for us, that addiction of work and success and forward movement is over, I feel like we’re all going to need something real,” Drake said. “Hopefully, I find somebody.”