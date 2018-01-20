Drake addressed his 2017 romance with Jennifer Lopez on a newly released song.

The “Hotline Bling” singer, 30, surprised fans on Saturday, January 20, when he dropped two new singles, “Diplomatic Immunity” and “God’s Plan,” ahead of the release of his upcoming Scary Hours EP. But his lyrics in “Diplomatic Immunity” raised some eyebrows when he raps, “2010 was when I lost my halo / 2017 I lost a J. Lo / A Rotterdam trip had me on front page, though,” seemingly referring to Lopez’s relationship with Alex Rodriguez, who she began dating after things with Drake cooled off.

As previously reported, Lopez and Drake connected backstage in December 2016 after he attended her All I Have Las Vegas show. The pair were not secretive about their fling, with Drake posting a sweet photo of himself holding the singer in his arms. He reportedly impressed the Boy Next Door actress by decking out an L.A. church for a makeshift winter wonderland-themed prom where they were “crowned” king and queen.

A source revealed to Us Weekly in January 2017 that the Shades of Blue actress and “Fake Love” rapper were dating and were “the real deal.”

However, just a few weeks later, Us confirmed that they had called it quits after nearly two months of dating. A source told Us at the time that the pair’s relationship “died down a bit” after he headed overseas for his European tour.

This isn’t the first time the hip hop artist has rapped about J. Lo. In March 2017, he sang, “I drunk text J.Lo / Old number, so it bounce back” on his hit song, “Free Smoke.” He also sampled her 1999 hit “If You Had My love” on his song “Teenage Fever.”

