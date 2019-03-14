Having a ball! Sophie Brussaux, who shares 16-month-old son, Adonis, with Drake, appeared to be having the time of her life while taking in the “God’s Plan” singer’s concert at the AccorHotels Arena in Paris on Wednesday, March 13.

Brussaux, 30, posted a video on Instagram Stories of herself dancing in a form-fitting black dress to the Grammy winner’s tunes with a drink and a water bottle in hand.

The artist also posted multiple photos of herself on Instagram with a pass around her neck from the event.

It’s not the first time Brussaux has supported the father of her child: She was also team Drake in the wake of his feud with Kanye West in December.

Ariana Grande addressed the rappers online after the Yeezy designer, 41, accused the DeGrassi: Next Generation star, 32, of threatening him. “Guys, i know there are grown men arguing online rn but miley and i dropping our beautiful, new songs tonight,” she tweeted on December 13.

Brussaux clapped back on a repost of the tweet by The Shade Room, commenting, “I would hardly call Kanye arguing with himself ‘grown men.’”

Us Weekly reported in May that Drake financially supported the former porn star after she became pregnant.

The musician opened up about Adonis, whose existence he had previously hidden, and his relationship the French native for the first time in October on HBO’s The Shop. “I don’t have any desire for him to, like, not love his mother,” he said at the time. “Or I don’t ever want the world to be angry at his mother. We have found ourselves in a situation, and we are both equally responsible.

He added: “I’m just really excited to be a great father. I have a son, he’s a beautiful boy … No matter what happens, I have an unconditional love for the mother of my child because I want him to love his mother and I have to project that energy.”

Drake was last linked to model Bella Harris, though a source told Us in September that the pair were not dating.

