Drake Is Not Dating 18-Year-Old Model Bella Harris

Drake is still flying solo. Contrary to reports, the rapper is not dating model Bella Harris, a source tells Us Weekly.

“There is no way at all they are dating,” the insider says. “He’s never dated her, isn’t dating her.”

Multiple websites reported that Drake, 31, and Harris, 18, enjoyed a private dinner at the Amaro Bar inside RPM Italian in Washington, D.C., on Monday, September 10, and again the next night. However, a second source clarifies to Us that the woman who dined with Drake was simply someone who “looks very similar” to the teen.

Harris, who is the daughter of music producer Jimmy Jam, also shut down the rumors and said she was not even in the same town as the three-time Grammy winner.

“Coming off an amazing New York fashion week, I feel I need to set the record straight,” she wrote on Instagram on Friday, September 14. “I did not dine in DC recently. I was happily working & dining in NYC everyday.”

Drake and Harris are not strangers, though. They follow each other on Instagram, and she shared two pictures with him on August 25 after visiting him backstage at Madison Square Garden in New York City during one of his Aubrey & The Three Amigos tour stops. She captioned the post, “no place I’d rather be,” alongside a blue heart emoji.

The “In My Feelings” MC previously dated Rihanna on and off for seven years until they called it quits for good in October 2016. He was later briefly linked to Jenner Lopez, who is now in a relationship with Alex Rodriguez.

Us confirmed in May that Drake secretly fathered a son named Adonis with former porn star Sophie Brussaux, whom he has been financially supporting since she became pregnant in January 2017. He addressed the news for the first time in his song “March 14,” in which he raps, “She not my lover like Billie Jean, but the kid is mine.”

