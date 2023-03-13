Sister Wives' Christine Brown: My BF David Treats Me 'Like His Queen'

Lucky in love! Christine Brown cannot believe she met a man like David Woolley following her split from ex-husband Kody Brown.

“I can’t express how amazing it’s been to have David in my life,” the Sister Wives star, 50, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, March 12, sharing a sweet pic of the couple. “He’s an incredible man and he treats me like his Queen.”

Christine also added “Unbelievably Happy,” “My King,” “Love This Life of Mine” and “I’m So Blessed” hashtags to her post.

The Cooking With Just Christine personality debuted her romance with Woolley, 59, on Valentine’s Day last month. “I finally found the love of my life, David. The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took it’s first breath,” Christine gushed via Instagram at the time. “He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this. #blessed #soulmate #feelinggood #lovemylife #partner.”

The businessman also gushed over their blossoming love story as the duo went public with their relationship.

“When I’m with you, we just sit in our own little bubble and the world can go around us and we’re just standing still and it’s perfect and I have never felt like this before,” Woolley wrote via his Instagram in February, penning a personal note to Christine. “When I took you to The Little Mermaid play I saw how much you loved life and I knew I had some one special for me. I’m the luckiest guy, thank you for finding me. Love, your king ❤️.”

Christine was previously in a spiritual union with Sister Wives patriarch Kody, 54, with whom she shares six children. The twosome announced in November 2021 that they had separated.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” the now-exes — who coparent children Aspen, 27, Mykelti, 26, Paedon, 23, Gwendlyn, 20, Ysabel, 19, and Truely, 12 — wrote via Instagram. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

Following the pair’s breakup, Christine has been candid about learning to move on.

“It is just newfound freedom, and I didn’t know that I could do [it] alone. I love it. I love the routines that Truely and I have developed in our home and everything that we do,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2022, referring to their new home base in Utah after leaving Flagstaff, Arizona. “And oh my gosh, we have so many routines that it’s just absolutely fantastic and I get to just do whatever I want. So, I never knew [that] life could be this simple and easy. And so, I’m loving the simplicity of life.”

Kody, for his part, is currently married to Robyn Brown, whom he legally wed in 2014. After his separation from Christine, Meri Brown and Janelle Brown also ended their spiritual marriages to Kody.