Her perfect match! Christine Brown gushed about her newfound happiness while sharing a sweet moment with boyfriend David Woolley.

“I love having someone to dance with me in the kitchen #dancingthroughlife #loveofmylife #feelinggood #finallyhappy #thisismyyear,” Brown, 50, captioned an Instagram video on Thursday, February 16, of her holding onto Woolley as they danced together.

The Sister Wives star has been candid about her personal life since taking her relationship with Woolley public on Valentine’s Day.

“I finally found the love of my life, David. The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took it’s first breath,” she wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, February 14. “He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this. #blessed #soulmate #feelinggood #lovemylife #partner.”

The businessman, for his part, opened up about his strong connection with Brown in a social media upload of his own, writing that same day: “When I’m with you, we just sit in our own little bubble and the world can go around us and we’re just standing still and it’s perfect and I have never felt like this before. When I took you to the The Little Mermaid play I saw how much you loved life and I knew I had some one special for me. I’m the luckiest guy, thank you for finding me. Love, your king ❤️.”

Christine’s new romance comes more than one year after she called it quits with Kody Brown.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” the Cooking With Just Christine star announced in an Instagram statement in November 2021. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

The TLC personality later revealed she had doubts about leaving the father of her six children. “I’m like, ‘Am I being super selfish?’ I’m changing the whole dynamic of a huge family with so many people,” Christine, who entered a spiritual union with the polygamist, 54, in 1994, explained during the Sister Wives: One on One tell-all special in February 2022. “Is it just selfish? Is that what it is? I just decided I’ve got to live my life for me too. I wasn’t present. I wasn’t happy. It just wasn’t working anymore.”

Earlier this month, Christine explained why she wanted to remain tight-lipped about Woolley for a while.

“Car confessions! So I just have to tell you, I am dating someone exclusively. He’s wonderful and romantic and so kind and everything I’ve been looking for. He’s absolutely a dream come true,” she shared via Instagram Story. “I will let you guys know more information later but — Ahh! So excited.”

Following’s Christine’s split from Kody, Meri Brown confirmed that she had parted ways with the Wyoming native as well as previously being legally married from 1990 to 2014. Sister wife Janelle Brown confirmed in December 2022 that she and Kody called it quits after they initially entered a spiritual marriage in 1993. Kody is still together with Robyn Brown, who he officially exchanged vows with in 2014.