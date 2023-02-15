Her new man! Christine Brown went public with David Woolley on Valentine’s Day after offering a glimpse at her new romance.

“I finally found the love of my life, David. The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took it’s first breath,” the Sister Wives star, 50, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, February 14. “He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this. #blessed #soulmate #feelinggood #lovemylife #partner.”

Woolley, for his part, gushed about the new relationship in his own sweet tribute.

“When I’m with you, we just sit in our own little bubble and the world can go around us and we’re just standing still and it’s perfect and I have never felt like this before,” he captioned several Instagram photos with Brown. “When I took you to the The Little Mermaid play I saw how much you loved life and I knew I had some one special for me. I’m the luckiest guy, thank you for finding me. Love, your king ❤️.”

Before forming a connection with Woolley, Christine was in a public relationship with Kody Brown. The couple, whose life was documented in the hit TLC series, were spiritually married since 1994. They share six children together: Aspyn, 27, Mykelti, 26, Paedon, 24, Gwendlyn, 21, Ysabel, 19, and Truely, 12.

In November 2021, Christine announced that her and Kody, 54, had called it quits.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

The Cooking With Just Christine star later noted she was looking forward to the next chapter in her life. “I’m like, ‘Am I being super selfish?’ I’m changing the whole dynamic of a huge family with so many people,” she explained during the Sister Wives: One on One tell-all special in February 2022. “Is it just selfish? Is that what it is? I just decided I’ve got to live my life for me too. I wasn’t present. I wasn’t happy. It just wasn’t working anymore.”

Meanwhile, the polygamist continued to face obstacles in his personal life.

After being legally married to Meri Brown from 1990 to 2014, the duo initially stayed together before their split was announced in December 2022. That same month, sister wife Janelle Brown said she and Kody parted ways after they initially entered a spiritual marriage in 1993. Kody is still together with Robyn Brown, who he officially exchanged vows with in 2014.

Ahead of her Valentine’s Day debut with Woolley, Christine hinted that she found someone special, saying via Instagram Story, “Car confessions! So I just have to tell you, I am dating someone exclusively. He’s wonderful and romantic and so kind and everything I’ve been looking for. [He’s] incredible with [my and Kody’s daughter] Truely. He’s absolutely a dream come true.”

