Celebrating love! Christine Brown offered a glimpse at her first Valentine’s Day with boyfriend David Woolley shortly after revealing that she moved on from ex-husband Kody Brown.

“I finally found the love of my life, David. The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took it’s first breath,” Christine, 50, gushed via Instagram on Tuesday, February 14. “He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this. #blessed #soulmate #feelinggood #lovemylife #partner.”

The Sister Wives star made her romance Instagram official one week after she hinted at having a new man in her life.

“Car confessions! So I just have to tell you, I am dating someone exclusively,” she revealed via her Instagram Stories on February 7. “He’s wonderful and romantic and so kind and everything I’ve been looking for. [He’s] incredible with [my and Kody’s daughter] Truely. He’s absolutely a dream come true.”

At the time, Christine noted that she was “keeping him” to herself for now, adding, “I will let you guys know more information later but — Ahh! So excited.”

The Cooking With Just Christine star’s relationship with Woolley marks her first public romance following her split from Kody, 54. The Utah native shocked TLC fans when she announced in November 2021 that she and the polygamist were separating.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” Christine, who shares six children with Kody, wrote via Instagram at the time. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

The former couple spiritually wed in 1994. The Wyoming native was legally married to Meri Brown from 1990 to 2014, remaining together after their initial divorce. He entered a spiritual marriage with sister wife Janelle Brown in 1993 and with Robyn Brown in 2010. Kody and Robyn, 44, became lawful spouses in 2014.

In December 2022, Janelle, 53, revealed during the Sister Wives season 17 tell-all that she and Kody had been “separated for several months.” That same month, fans learned that Meri, 52, and Kody had also broken up.

At the time, Robyn addressed how Christine’s departure affected her own bond with Kody. “It’s hard to be a plural wife when your husband has a wife leaving him,” she explained in the season 17 finale. “Most men in monogamy, they go do stupid stuff and they date whoever. And they’re angry and they’re pissed. And [think that] women suck.”

Robyn added: “He’s dealing with that while he’s married. And I’ve told him several times, I feel like he’s lining up all women and I’m there too. And he’s shooting us all down because Christine is a woman. And he’s angry and he’s hurt.”

Scroll down for the sweet photos from Christine and Woolley’s Instagram debut: