Moving on. Sister Wives star Christine Brown is looking for romance more than one year after her split from Kody Brown.

“I’m dating again!! Holy. Hell. Awkward. Dating online is crazy!” the Cooking With Just Christine star, 50, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, January 29. “Any advice for dating at 50?!”

She posted the caption alongside several photos of herself in an all-black outfit against a beautiful background of mountaintops — perfect profile pictures for a dating app.

The comments were filled with words of wisdom. “Have a good sense of humor. And have a list of non negotiables,” one person wrote. Another added, “Don’t lower your expectations. And enjoy learning yourself.”

Christine’s search for a new partner comes after she and Kody, 53, announced their split in November 2021. The pair had been spiritually marred since 1994.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” the Utah native wrote via Instagram at the time. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

Kody and Christine share six children: Gwendlyn, 21, Aspyn, 27, Mykelti, 26, Paedon, 24, Ysabel, 19, and Truely, 12.

Amid their breakup, the patriarch has claimed that he wants his ex to find happiness. “One of the kids told me, ‘Dad, mom says you have your soulmate and she wants hers,’” Kody said during part 3 of Sister Wives: One-on-One special, referring to how Christine sees his relationship with Robyn Brown.

“I hope she finds her soulmate,” he added in the January 8 episode of the TLC special.

Robyn, 43, who joined the family is 2010 and legally married Kody in 2014, is Kody’s only remaining wife. In December, Janelle Brown confirmed that she and Kody had been “separated for several months” after nearly 30 years together. Meri Brown, for her part, revealed during part 1 of Sister Wives: One-on-One that Kody made the “decision” that they were no longer married after 32 years.

In the January 8 episode, Kody admitted that he is “on the verge of not even being a polygamist” after splitting from Christine, Janelle and Meri. “I’m really looking back a lot,” he concluded. “Missing some of the past and regretting a bunch of it.”