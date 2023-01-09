Cancel OK
Sister Wives' Kody Reveals Why He 'Favors' Robyn Over Other Wives, Exes React to Not Being 'Loyal Enough' and More Tell-All Bombshells

Kody and Robyn Brown. Justin Stephens/Discovery
Kody and Robyn Brown. Justin Stephens/Discovery
Taking sides? Sister WivesKody Brown denied he has a “favorite” wife — but he confessed to favoring fourth wife Robyn Brown amid drama with his other three spouses.

“It’s not about a favorite, it’s about finding favor,” Kody, 53, said during part 3 of Sister Wives: One-on-One, which aired on Sunday, January 8. “The words that Christine [Brown] uses incite enmity toward Robyn. She never did anything to Christine but be kind to her.”

The Wyoming native insisted that Christine, 50, whom he split from in 2021, had a screwed view of his relationship with Robyn, 43. Kody also claimed that estranged wives Janelle Brown and Meri Brown were quick to dismiss Robyn amid their own relationship issues with him over the years.

There’s a character issue here. And it’s not just about my character, it’s about their character. And who wants to run deep here,” the patriarch said. “Do you want to find favor by being loyal to me and never allowing someone to trash talk me? Or do you want to sit here and be the one who is trash talking me?”

Kody — who is still legally married to Robyn but separated from Janelle, 53, and Meri, 51 — alleged that “Meri, Janelle and Christine have s—t talked me from the beginning of all of our marriages.”

He revealed that to his “knowledge,” Robyn puts up her “dukes if [they] s—t talk me.”

Christine, who announced her split from Kody in November 2021 after more than 25 years together, was taken aback by her former spouse’s claims that she and Janelle were not “loyal” during their respective relationships.

“Can I just say, she doesn’t deserve that. Janelle. She’s so loyal to him [that] it’s ridiculous. She was,” the Cooking With Just Christine star told host Sukanya Krishnan. “For years that woman was so loyal. That triggered me. It’s ridiculous. It’s obvious where you want to spend your time then.”

Janelle, for her part, was surprised to hear her loyalty called into question. (The Strive With Janelle founder confirmed last month that she and Kody had been “separated for several months.”)

“Kiss the ring and then we’ll be good,” she joked of her estranged partner’s outlook on their romance. “I thought I’d been loyal. I thought Christine had been loyal. But apparently, we’re not loyal enough.”

While Janelle didn’t call Robyn Kody’s favorite during the interview, she did admit that both she and her six children “feel like he has been disproportionate in the amount of time that he spends there.”

The Utah native, who shares children Logan, 28, Maddie, 27, Hunter, 25, Garrison, 24, Gabriel, 21, and Savanah, 18, with the polygamist, added: “There’s this undertone of do what I want you to do and then I can love you. And maybe I’m perceiving that wrong.”

Meri, meanwhile, confirmed during part 1 of the Sister Wives: One-on-One special in December that Kody made the “decision” that they were no longer a couple.

When asked about a possible “favorite” in their plural family, Meri, 51, confessed that “Kody values loyalty and that’s very important to him,” seemingly hinting at the lack of respect he claims three of the wives have for him.

“Robyn is the one that he is most comfortable with,” Meri explained. “I have seen Kody be more comfortable with different ones of us throughout the years. It’s not always exactly, exactly equal. It really just is based on who you have a good relationship with.”

Scroll down for the biggest bombshells from part 3 of Sister Wives: One-on-One:

