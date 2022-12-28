Not holding back! Kody Brown slams ex-wife Christine Brown for her alleged mistreatment of both Janelle Brown and Meri Brown in Sister Wives: One-on-One sneak peek.

“Christine s—t talked Janelle and Meri for two years to me,” Kody, 53, says in Us Weekly’s exclusive look at part 2 of the Sister Wives: One-on-One special airing on Sunday, January 1. “This is why I was getting frustrated.”

The Wyoming native claims Christine, 50, told him he was “sleeping with the enemy” amid their more than 25-year marriage. “I’d talk about reconciling with Meri and Christine loses it,” Kody alleges in the video.

Kody married first wife Meri, 51, in 1990. Three years later, he spiritually wed Janelle, 53, and Christine joined the family in 1994. While fans of the TLC series have recently seen Kody’s first three wives at odds with Robyn Brown, who legally wed the patriarch in 2014 after he divorced Meri, there was trouble in paradise almost from the start. (Meri and Kody remained in a spiritual union for nearly a decade before their breakup this year.)

“I’m going, ‘I understand that Janelle has certain nuances or quirks … but I love her and I’m still in this relationship with her,’” Kody says in the clip of Christine’s past actions toward the Utah native. “And you’re telling me that she mistreated you.”

Tell-all host Sukanya Krishnan then asks the polygamist whether Christine is threatened by Janelle, to which Kody replies, “Not now!”

He claims that while the two women are now close friends, Christine vented to him for years about Janelle. “I spent two years listening to it,” he adds in the video.

Following Christine’s split from Kody in 2021 — she announced the breakup publicly in November of that year — the Cooking With Just Christine star has leaned on Janelle.

Janelle, meanwhile, confirmed in December that she and Kody had been “separated for several months.” The Becoming Sister Wives coauthor has since spent a lot of time with Christine in her new home in Utah and with her and Kody’s six children: Logan, 28, Maddie, 27, Hunter, 25, Garrison, 24, Gabriel, 21, and Savanah, 18.

Meri, for her part, revealed during part 1 of the Sister Wives: One-on-One special that Kody “just made the decision” that they were no longer married without her consent. “This last anniversary, he’s like, ‘I don’t even know why you called me, Meri,’” she claimed in the December episode. “He’s like, ‘We’re not married. We’re not acting as married.’”

Robyn appears to be the only wife still loyal to Kody, which hasn’t made her relationship with her former sister wives any better.

“I wasn’t mean. I wasn’t mean to anybody,” Christine says in Us’ sneak peek at Sunday’s episode, referring to her past treatment of Robyn. “I didn’t know that I had been shunning Robyn like Meri said I was doing. I didn’t know I had been doing those things.”

The women, who have never been close, hit a major roadblock in their relationship during season 17 after Christine announced she was leaving Kody and moving to Utah. At the time, she told Robyn she had no plans to work on their friendship once she relocated.

“I didn’t try to do anything like that. Maybe just not by letting her in as much as she wanted,” Christine adds in the video. “That was really difficult. It seems like that was the trigger [that blew up our dynamic].”

Part 2 of Sister Wives: One-on-One airs on TLC Sunday, January 1, at 10 p.m. ET.