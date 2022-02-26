He’s had enough! Sister Wives star Paedon Brown has 17 brothers and sisters — and he thinks that’s plenty.

“Dear God, I have enough siblings,” the reality star, 23, joked to Us Weekly on Thursday, February 24. “Please, no! I want to make this clear. I don’t want more kids in the family. Nieces and nephews are fine. No more kids with any wives, please!”

Paedon’s father, Kody Brown, shares a total of 18 children with ex-wife Christine Brown and his three sister wives, Meri Brown, Janelle Brown and Robyn Brown.

The Brown family patriarch, 53, wed Meri, 51, in 1990. The duo, who share daughter Mariah, 26, legally divorced in 2014 so that Kody could marry Robyn, 43, but they are still spiritually wed. Janelle, 52, became Kody’s second wife in 1993. The couple share Logan, 27, Madison, 26, Hunter, 25, Robert, 23, Gabriel, 21, and Savanah, 17.

Christine, 49, married Kody in 1994. In addition to Paedon, the former spouses share daughters Aspyn, 26, Mykelti, 25, Gwendlyn, 20, Ysabel, 18, and Truely, 11. The couple announced their split in November 2021.

Robyn, who joined the family in 2010, shares son Solomon, 10, and daughter Ariella, 5, with Kody. After becoming spouses by law, the Wyoming native also officially adopted her three children from a previous marriage: Dayton, 22, Aurora, 19, and Breanna, 16.

While his dad’s four marriages gave Paedon plenty of siblings, the Utah native isn’t interested in modeling the plural lifestyle for his own family one day.

“I’ve known it since I was, like, 7. I’ve known it for most of my life,” he told Us. “That is not the life I want to live. … If you think it’s right for you, go for it.”

The construction worker noted that his parents never tried to “force” polygamy on him or his siblings, several of whom are now happily married.

“They have been supportive in just about everything we’ve done,” he explained. “Mariah coming out, they were very supportive. Me joining the army, they were very supportive. … To the best of my memory, I have never been pushed toward [polygamy] — toward anything.”

The former National Guard member also thinks his mom is finished with plural marriage now that her romance with Kody is finished.

“She’s honestly done with it, and that’s OK,” Paedon explained. “She’s grateful for the sister wives. I think it’s the same thing for the kids. We’re all grateful for it, she’s grateful for it, but it’s just not for us and just not for her anymore.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

