Practice makes perfect — eventually. Sister Wives star Janelle Brown gave fans an “authentic” glimpse of her fitness progress amid her weight loss journey.

“Posting this unfiltered photo of me from Pilates today was a scary proposition,” the TLC personality, 53, captioned an Instagram upload on Thursday, March 30, showing herself attempting to do a split on a Pilates reformer. “I have worked for years on my physical strength and stamina and only now am I consciously working on my core and flexibility.”

Brown noted that she wanted to be as honest as possible about the more challenging aspects of her health kick. “I am less than perfect and let’s be honest with each other, social media can be pretty brutal. Usually there is a lot of judgement and umm… ‘helpful tips,'” she wrote. “But there is power in being authentic. In showing the small steps towards crafting your own life – even if progress isn’t always obvious or perfect.”

Social media users flooded the comments section with supportive messages, thanking the reality star for her candid words and positive attitude. “Working hard to improve ourselves should always be applauded no matter what stage of the journey we’re in. well done 👏,” one fan wrote, while another praised Brown’s “beautiful” honesty.

The Utah native has documented her progress as she’s worked toward a healthier lifestyle following her split from Kody Brown. Janelle and the businessman, 54, were spiritually married for nearly 30 years and welcomed six children together before she announced during a December 2022 episode of Sister Wives that the duo had been “separated for months.”

Earlier this year, Janelle confessed that working out helped her feel more confident in the wake of her breakup. “I had no idea when I first started taking a little time for myself several years ago the EMPOWERMENT that would come from being stronger. I workout [sic] not just to help me change my body but to be strong in mind and spirit as well,” she captioned an Instagram video in January. “I have proven to myself over and over again that when you know how much you can push yourself there aren’t a lot of limits. If you are brave enough.”

Before the end of his marriage to Janelle, Kody and Christine Brown announced their split in November 2021. The former couple spiritually tied the knot in 1994 and share six kids. Kody was legally married to Meri Brown from 1990 to 2014, when he opted to divorce her in order to lawfully wed Robyn Brown and adopt her children from a previous relationship. The Wyoming native and Meri, 52, remained in a spiritual union until their 2022 split.

Janelle and her former sister wives have been candid about moving on after their respective breakups, often discussing their hopes for their next chapters via social media. While Christine, 50, has sparked a romance with boyfriend David Woolley, Janelle is focusing on herself.

“Slow and steady wins the race,” she wrote via Instagram earlier this month while describing her lifestyle changes. “The best advice I can give you is, just start. Create your ‘day one’ because ‘one day’ will always come and go. Give it your all, be consistent and I can guarantee you’ll be pleased! I know I am!”