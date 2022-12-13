Doing it for her! Janelle Brown shared an update on her fitness journey shortly after confirming she and Kody Brown have been separated for months.

“I’m ready for you 2023!” the Sister Wives star, 53, captioned an Instagram video on Monday, December 12. “This health journey I’ve been on has been incredible. The results weren’t overnight and I’m okay with that. It’s all about slow and steady that wins the race💪🏼. 2023 is my year! If you want to come on this journey WITH me, let’s do this!”

The clip was soundtracked to Birdy’s “Keeping Your Head Up” and showed various images of Janelle from over the years. “At what point do you decide it’s time,” she wrote across the footage. “Time to put your health first. Because this … has been a game changer.”

Snippets played of the Utah native lifting weights at a gym as she concluded, “I’m coming for you 2023.”

The candid recap came one day after fans of the TLC reality series learned Janelle and Kody, 53, had called it quits after more than 20 years of marriage. “I think if we both really sat down, we’d look at each other and say, ‘Really?'” she confessed in a sneak peek of the upcoming Sister Wives: One-on-One special that aired after the Sunday, December 11, season 17 finale. “We’ve been separated for several months.”

Kody confirmed the split to host Sukanya Krishnan, adding: “Janelle has made it pretty clear to me that she’s enjoying her life without me.”

The twosome spiritually wed in 1993 and share six children: Logan, 28, Maddie, 27, Hunter, 25, Garrison, 24, Gabriel, 21, and Savanah, 18. Janelle is the second of Kody’s wives to leave him in the past two years after Christine Brown announced the couple’s split in November 2021. (The Wyoming native is still spiritually married to Meri Brown and legally wed to Robyn Brown.)

Ahead of the season 17 finale, viewers watched Janelle and her fellow sister wives adjust in the wake of Kody’s separation from Christine, 51, who moved back to Utah with daughter Truely, 12, after the breakup.

“It’s been a bit of a civil war. The whole family in a way,” the patriarch told the cameras on Sunday’s episode. “I’m looking at Janelle wondering whose side she’s on.”

Meri, 51, and Robyn, 44, remained loyal to Kody throughout the family shakeup, but Janelle continued to value her close friendship to Christine. During the tense season finale, she admitted that it didn’t feel as though her children were a true part of the plural family.

“To be honest with you, I really don’t know if I want to do the work. It feels like I’m being forced to choose between my children and this group,” Janelle said as the brood contemplated where to spend the holidays. “I don’t feel like my children are welcome. … At the end of the day, I think I’d rather be with my kids. [And] you’re getting upset with me.”

She later told her now-estranged spouse and the other women: “There’s a strong pull to just run away and do the easy thing.”

Along with reevaluating her relationship, Janelle has spent the year centering her health and wellness. The Life With Health & Happiness diet company founder often reminds her social media followers that everyone’s path to fitness is different.

“Health isn’t a one size fits all thing, and it may not look the same for everyone,” she wrote via Instagram in December 2021. “But it is something worth fighting for.”