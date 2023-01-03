Still family. Christine Brown‘s daughter Gwendlyn Brown made it clear where she stands with Janelle Brown amid her separation from dad Kody Brown.

The 21-year-old Sister Wives star uploaded a recap of season 17’s third episode via YouTube on Sunday, January 1, giving fans an inside look at her reaction while reliving the Brown family’s ups and downs. As she watched Kody, 53, speak to his spouses via Zoom to discuss their plans amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Gwendlyn praised Christine, 50, and Janelle, 53, for standing their ground.

“I love her getting confident!” Gwendlyn said of Janelle, who called out Kody for declaring that he didn’t want his and Christine’s daughter Ysabel, 19, returning to school in person. “That’s hot of her. Janelle’s cool as hell.”

Gwendlyn went on to address her father’s expectations for the plural family and his tense relationships with his 18 children. “I know he has a lot of good excuses, but at the same time, we want our dad to show up,” she noted. “It’s tough when there’s a lot of kids.”

The TLC personality previously hinted that she wasn’t very close with Kody’s fourth wife, Robyn Brown, telling her YouTube viewers in December 2022 that watching the show back “makes me like [Robyn] less.” However, Gwendlyn confessed in Sunday’s vlog that she has a strong bond with Meri Brown.

“In a very large family, there are a lot of favorites … and Meri and I talk a lot,” she explained while answering fan questions. “While not everybody gets along, we are — all of us — close to at least one other person in our family.”

Gwendlyn has been outspoken about the Brown family’s dynamic since Christine and Kody announced their split in November 2021. The former couple share six children in total, and the aftermath of their breakup unfolded throughout season 17.

During part 2 of the Sister Wives: One-on-One special, which aired on Sunday, Kody alleged that Christine “s–t talked” his other spouses “for two years.” The Cooking With Just Christine star, however, asserted that his accusations were “ridiculous.”

“She’s been s—t talking me. Breaking up a marriage when you’re not in love I get it. But to assuage her guilt she has blamed me for everything,” Kody fired back. “Including her children and Janelle’s kids. As a result, combined with COVID issues, those relationships have been pulled away from me.”

Christine’s decision to leave the plural family “inspired” Kody’s other wives “to reevaluate their position,” a source previously told Us Weekly. By the end of season 17 last month, both Janelle and Meri confirmed their spiritual marriages to Kody were over. He remains legally wed to Robyn, with whom he exchanged vows in 2014.