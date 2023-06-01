No longer a lone wolf! Tyler Posey and his longtime girlfriend, Phem, are engaged.

“We got engaged in Cambria, California. Phem’s favorite place,” the Teen Wolf alum, 31, told People on Thursday, June 1, noting the proposal occurred earlier this year. “We spend every Valentine’s Day there so it only felt perfect to do it there.”

Phem, 27, had teased her diamond ring via Instagram Stories several hours earlier. “Hehehe,” she captioned a Wednesday, May 31, selfie with the oval-shaped bauble.

Posey and the “Sorry Mama” songstress began dating in 2020, nearly one year before they publicly debuted their romance.

“We met through the notorious [music producer] John Feldmann,” the Maid in Manhattan actor revealed during a joint appearance with Phem on the “The Allison Hagendorf Show” earlier this month. “I was on Feldy’s label, Big Noise, and we were [working on] our second EP. … One day, he hit me up early into the EP writing and was like, ‘Hey, I’m gonna have an artist come write with you.’ I’ve never done that before and I was like, ‘That’s a great idea. I know her, we have mutual friends.’”

The “Flowers” musician — who admitted to host Allison Hagendorf that she’d do “anything for Feldy” —was initially wary about working with a Hollywood actor. “[He’s] very masculine-presenting. I was nervous,” she explained on the May 26 episode. “I was like, ‘I can’t give off any sexual vibes’ because I’m really aware of that going into sessions. I don’t want it to be about that.’”

Lo and behold, Posey and the “STFU” artist — who showed up to the writing session dressed in a muumuu — quickly hit it off. The pair announced in February 2021 that they had started dating.

Amid their romance, Phem helped the Jane the Virgin alum publicly come out as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community. “I’ve been with everybody under the sun, and right now I’m in the best relationship that I’ve ever been in with a woman, and she’s queer too,” Posey told NME in an interview published in July 2021. “She’s helped me realize that I fit under the queer umbrella and that I’m sexually fluid, I guess. No, not ‘I guess.’ I don’t want anyone to take this [interview] and be like: ‘Well, he was kind of wishy-washy about it.’”

Prior to his romance with Phem, Posey was briefly engaged to longtime girlfriend Seana Gorlick in 2013. They ultimately split one year later. The Lincoln Heights alum has also been linked to Bella Thorne and his Truth or Dare costar Sophia Taylor Ali.

“I kind of mess relationships up sometimes,” Posey exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2019 following his split from Ali, now 27. “I don’t know if I’m meant for them.”

The Last Summer actor confessed to Us at the time that he has felt pressure to have a “perfect” relationship based on the ones he’s portrayed in movies and TV shows. He added: “I feel like an asshole when I don’t fall in line with that. And I don’t think I fall in line with it. So, [being single is] a newfound thing and I’m very, very happy.”