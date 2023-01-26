Finding The One! Since their time on Teen Wolf, the cast of the hit MTV series have been candid about their search for love.

The supernatural show, which originally aired from 2011 to 2017, revolved around a high school student who became a teenage werewolf after he is bitten by an alpha. He ultimately had to face issues in his life while also trying to protect his hometown, Beacon Hills.

Teen Wolf starred Tyler Posey, Crystal Reed, Dylan O’Brien, Tyler Hoechlin, Holland Roden, Colton Haynes, Shelley Hennig, Arden Cho, Dylan Sprayberry and Cody Christian. Paramount+ released a revival film, Teen Wolf: The Movie, in January 2023 but not all cast members returned for the project.

While filming the original series, sparks flew between Reed and her costar Daniel Sharman. The twosome dated for a year before the Gotham alum confirmed their split in 2013.

“I went [on a trip] by myself and it was cold, but it was still really, really beautiful,” she exclusively told Us Weekly about her solo travels to Paris. “I was just getting over a breakup, so it was something that just jump-started my singleness.”

At the time, Reed’s onscreen love interest Posey also made headlines for his dating history. The Maid in Manhattan star dated his high school sweetheart Seana Gorlick and announced their engagement in 2013. They pulled the plug on their romance a little over one year later.

“You’re the first interview I’ve said this to. We have broken up,” he revealed to Us in 2014. “I’m just gonna get it out there because I get sad talking about it. I’m just gonna get it out there now so that hopefully people start hearing about it.”

After their breakup, Posey sparked romance rumors with Sophia Ali. The California native confirmed to Us that he was single in 2019 before moving on with musician Phem. The duo went public with their relationship in 2021.

“I’ve been with everybody under the sun, and right now I’m in the best relationship that I’ve ever been in with a woman, and she’s queer too,” Posey gushed during a July 2021 interview with NME. “She’s helped me realize that I fit under the queer umbrella and that I’m sexually fluid, I guess. No, not ‘I guess,’ I don’t want anyone to take this [interview] and be like: ‘Well, he was kind of wishy-washy about it.’”

The Now Apocalypse alum’s candid insight into his personal life came four months after he opened up about his sexuality for the first time.

“I was just being honest about it, because no one’s ever asked me before,” he explained during a March 2021 appearance on the “Just for Variety” podcast, shortly after he came out. “It was just a split-second decision. I thought that was really interesting that it just broke down this wall that I didn’t feel like I put up, but it was easier for me to just be honest about all that stuff.”

Scroll down to see who the Teen Wolf cast has dated through the years: