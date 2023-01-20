New flame? Dylan O’Brien was seen out and about at Paris Fashion Week with model Rachael Lange on Thursday, January 19.

The Teen Wolf alum, 31, and the designer were spotted holding hands as they attended the AIM fashion show while visiting the City of Love, according to a video posted by Gala magazine’s official Instagram account.

“C’est ensuite au tour de @dylanobrienna de faire son entrée main dans la main avec sa compagne,” the outlet captioned a clip of the pair, which roughly translates to “now it’s Dylan O’Brien’s turn to enter hand in hand with his companion.”

The twosome coordinated for the event, both rocking camel-colored coats over black sweaters and dark pants. O’Brien kept his look casual with white sneakers while Lange, for her part, sported black leather knee-high boots.

Prior to his newfound rumored romance, the Maze Runner star was previously linked to Britt Robertson. The duo officially became an item in 2012 after meeting on the set of their film, The First Time. In December 2018, Us Weekly confirmed that the pair called it quits after six years of dating.

O’Brien and the Secret Circle alum, 32, were notoriously private about their relationship, but the American Assassin star exclusively opened up to Us about their go-to date night activities during a September 2017 interview. “We’re big fans of staying in, putting on some Bachelor in Paradise with some wine and the dogs,” he told Us at the time.

Following his split from Robertson, O’Brien has remained relatively low-key about his personal life, but the New York native did make headlines when he was seen hanging out in Los Angeles with Chloë Grace Moretz in August 2018.

“Chloë and Dylan have always had a friendly relationship, and they were at The Nice Guy two nights in a row — most recently last night for Niall Horan’s concert afterparty,” a source told Us at the time. “They purposely didn’t show up together because they didn’t want to draw attention to themselves, but they had a fun night out and were flirty and touchy-feely, but didn’t show any obvious or outward PDA last night. She was there with three girlfriends and dancing and drinking all night long.”

In April 2022, O’Brien took to social media to declare he was single and ready to mingle.

“Slut era,” the Not Okay star tweeted at the time. O’Brien later explained his new outlook on life. “It’s just like a concept. It’s like, an energy. It’s sort of a prediction of where the world was heading,” he quipped to E! News in August 2022. “Who knew how deep that tweet was! Who knew!”