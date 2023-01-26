Warning: This story contains spoilers from Teen Wolf: The Movie.

It’s good to be back? Teen Wolf: The Movie reunited the gang back in Beacon Hills — but not everyone made it out alive.

After spending the entire film trying to protect his son Eli Hale (Vince Mattis), Derek Hale (Tyler Hoechlin) ultimately died as a sacrifice in the battle against the Nogitsune and Oni. Meanwhile, Allison Argent (Crystal Reed) was mysteriously resurrected and finally got her happily ever after with Scott McCall (Tyler Posey).

The Paramount+ film, which was released on Thursday, January 26, arrived nearly five years after the original Teen Wolf series came to an end. The MTV show became a cultural phenomenon when it introduced the story of a young werewolf who defends his town from supernatural threats and various villains.

Ahead of the movie’s premiere, Posey teased how his character has changed since the show wrapped.

“Beacon Hills royally messed him up and everybody else that was living there — except for Peter Hale (Ian Bohen), he thrives in Beacon Hills,” the actor told Entertainment Weekly in June 2022. “But Scott’s wanting to make a change. He lives in Los Angeles now. He wanted to get out, try a new life, try something else on for size, maybe step away from the leadership role a little bit.”

The Now Apocalypse alum added: “As great of a leader as Scott was innately, instinctually, it’s confusing growing up in that world. It takes a toll. Discovering who you are as a human, as an adult, while also trying to save the world, you kind of need to sacrifice one for the other. He wanted to figure himself out, discover himself a little bit. And he’s more relaxed when we first pick up. It’s definitely a different version of him — but then he might have to resort to old ways when Beacon Hills summons him back.”

Fans were also intrigued by the revelation that Derek became a father off screen. According to Hoechlin, the new chapter comes with its “ups and downs” for Derek.

“I really loved where Derek started on the show and where his story ended,” the Superman & Lois star shared at the time. “For me, it was a very, very well-told, full story, so I thought it was a great thing to come back as a father and for his new challenge to not be about himself and figuring out who he was but trying to guide his son through that same process.”

Viewers, however, didn’t get answers about all of their favorite characters. Notable alums Dylan O’Brien, Arden Cho and Cody Christian did not reprise their roles in Teen Wolf: The Movie. In June 2022, a report leaked that alleged Cho was offered half the per-episode salary compared to her counterparts to return.

The Partner Track alum, for her part, weighed in on the rumors that same month. “I think I was actually offered even less,” she claimed in an interview with The Cut, noting that she previously didn’t plan to address her decision not to appear in the film. “I probably would’ve never shared it.”

Cho continued: “I could probably, off the top of my head, think of over ten Asian American actors I know who were paid significantly less than their counterparts. Sometimes you don’t have a choice to say ‘No.’ Sometimes you just need it. You’ve got bills to pay.”

