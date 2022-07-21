Playing both sides. Tyler Hoechlin has settled into his part as kind superhero Clark Kent on the CW’s Superman & Lois, but amid filming the second season, he got to reprise his role as the dark and mysterious Derek Hale in Teen Wolf: The Movie.

“It was interesting,” the Can You Keep a Secret? star, 34 exclusively told Us Weekly on the CW Upfronts red carpet of filming projects with such different characters concurrently.

Hoechlin continued, “He’s evolved a little bit. He’s changed.”

The last time Derek “evolved” was in Teen Wolf season 4 when he learned how to become a full wolf (meaning Hoechlin got to avoid prosthetics because an actual animal played the werewolf on the MTV show). However, that’s not quite what the 7th Heaven alum means this time.

Derek and Clark now have something in common — fatherhood. “I’m racking up the fake sons right now. I really am,” the actor quipped.

Since fans last saw the brooding bad boy in Beacon Hills in the 2017 series finale, Derek started a family, and Paramount+’s Teen Wolf: The Movie will introduce Eli Hale (Vince Mattis), his 15-year-old son.

“He’s a dad now as well. So that was interesting and fun to play a dad as a different character — things I’m allowed to do there that I’m not allowed to do necessarily with Clark because of who he is and what he really is kind of at his core,” Hoechlin teased. “So that was really fun.”

The California native also enjoyed working opposite his newest onscreen son, calling Mattis “a great young actor.” He added that his new costar was “phenomenal, very prepared professional and a great kid. We were lucky to have him.”

He added that he gets along well with Jordan Elsass and Alexander Garfin, who portray Superman’s sons Jonathan and Jordan, respectively.

Playing Derek and Superman while both projects filmed during the spring was not exactly relaxing — but the star said it was worth the crazy schedule.

“It’s been a busy few months,” Hoechlin told Us. “[I’m] very excited that we got to go back and do that. I’m excited for the fans. They’ve been asking for something for a long time. So I’m excited that they finally get something.”

He is only one of the many original cast members announced for the movie reunion. Most of the pack is back, including Tyler Posey (Scott McCall), Holland Roden (Lydia Martin), Shelley Hennig (Malia Tate), Crystal Reed (Allison Argent), Orny Adams (Coach Finstock), Linden Ashby (Sheriff Noah Stilinski), JR Bourne (Chris Argent), Colton Haynes (Jackson Whittemore), Ryan Kelley (Deputy Jordan Parrish), Melissa Ponzio (Melissa McCall), Ian Bohen (Peter Hale), Khylin Rhambo (Mason Hewitt) and Dylan Sprayberry (Liam Dunbar). The script was written by Jeff Davis, who served as showrunner for all six seasons of the TV, from 2011 to 2017.

Teen Wolf: The Movie is expected to premiere on Paramount+ later this year. Superman & Lois season 2 finished airing on The CW in June and starts streaming on HBO Max on July 29.

