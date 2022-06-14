Adorable additions! Stephen Amell, Colin Donnell and more stars from the superhero series have expanded their families off screen.

Stephen, who played Oliver Queen on the hit series, met Cassandra Jean Amell one year before Arrow debuted on The CW in 2012. The couple secretly tied the knot in December 2012 before having a second wedding ceremony less than one year later.

In June 2013, Stephen and Cassandra announced that they were expecting their first child. “I’m excited — no, I’m not excited, I’m very excited!” the actor told ET Canada at the time. “I’m sure that nervous energy will accompany that eventually but only in a positive way.”

The former model gave birth to daughter Mavi in October 2013. Shortly after their little one’s arrival, the Heels star opened up about his seamless transition into fatherhood. “It’s awesome [being a dad]. What do you say? You just take them home, make sure they’re fed, sleep, changed [and] that’s it,” the Canada native said during an appearance on Chelsea Lately in November 2013. “This parenting stuff is easy.”

After eight years on Arrow, Stephen revealed his decision to leave the show to spend more time with his family. “A large part of this decision is because I’m now a father and a husband and a lot of my life and interests don’t really reside in Vancouver anymore and thinking that’s the best thing for me personally and professionally,” he explained during a Facebook Live interview in March 2019.

The former wrestler later reflected on the impact Arrow had on his life. “When I got the job as Green Arrow/Oliver Queen, I was at a really interesting point in my life. I was dating a young lady who’s now my wife,” he exclusively told Us Weekly in August 2021. “I was ready for that opportunity. You’ve got to believe that there are forces in the universe that are working that you’re not aware of.”

As Stephen continued to focus on his loved ones, multiple outlets reported that he and his wife welcomed their second child together in June 2022. TMZ was first report the news, noting that the pair used a surrogate for their newborn daughter, Bowen.

Donnell, for his part, has also been candid about his journey to become a dad after portraying Tommy Merlyn.

After exchanging vows with Patti Murin in 2015, the twosome suffered a miscarriage while attempting to expand their family. In February 2020, the Broadway star announced that she was pregnant again. “Best answer to ‘what’s next for you’ ever,” she captioned her Instagram reveal at the time.

Five months later, Donnell and Murin welcomed a baby girl named Cecily Philips. “Our hearts are simply overflowing and I’m in awe,” the Missouri native via Instagram. “’Life is not the things you do, it’s who you’re doing them with.'”

Keep scrolling for a guide to the Arrow alums’ family members: