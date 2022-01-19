Another darling for Danielle Panabaker! The actress is pregnant with her and husband Hayes Robbins‘ second baby.

“Can’t keep it to myself anymore, swipe to see what’s keeping me smiling!” the 34-year-old Flash star captioned an Instagram slideshow. The first photo showed the Georgia native grinning with a cup of coffee in her hands, and the second debuted her bump in a mirror selfie.

The social media upload came two years after Panabaker announced that she was starting a family with the entertainment lawyer, 41.

“Eating for two,” the Read It and Weep star captioned a November 2019 Instagram photo of herself snacking on a bowl of fruit and avocado toast. A source subsequently told Us Weekly that Panabaker was due in the spring of the following year.

The Sky High star gave birth five months later and has yet to reveal the little one’s sex or name. “This was good but holding you in my arms is an indescribable feeling,” the new mom wrote alongside a throwback baby bump photo in April 2020. “Happy to announce that our baby was born, and we are safe, happy and healthy at home.”

The former Disney Channel star acted in The Flash ahead of her baby’s arrival, telling Entertainment Tonight after her reveal that she doubted her character, Caitlin Snow, would also have a baby.

“I think the intention is sort of to ignore my rapidly growing size,” Panabaker told the outlet in the 2019 interview. “It’s been done before, and I have complete faith that it will be done again, so hopefully it won’t be too obvious. … I told them when I was pregnant and sort of left it up to them to make a plan of however they wanted to [handle it], and I think they have a great vision for the rest of the season.”

Three months later, showrunner Eric Wallace gave TVLine.com the scoop on keeping Panabaker’s pregnancy under wraps.

“You might notice her, let’s face it, standing behind a cabinet now and then,” Wallace explained in February 2020. “But I always say that it’s like Scully in The X-Files season 2. I was a viewer at the time, and I didn’t even know [Gillian Anderson was pregnant]. I just went with the story, and I’m hoping it’s the same for our Flash audience.”