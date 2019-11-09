Super baby! Danielle Panabaker is expecting her first child with husband Hayes Robbins, Us Weekly can confirm.

The Flash star, 32, is due to give birth in the spring of 2020. She confirmed the news with a cheeky Instagram post on Saturday, November 9, writing: “Eating for two.”

Panabaker and Robbins tied the knot in June 2017. “6.24.17,” the actress captioned a Twitter photo of the couple locking lips on their wedding day. “Happiest day of my life.”

Entertainment Tonight reported at the time that the Sky High actress’ Flash costars — including Grant Gustin, Carlos Valdes, Jesse L. Martin and Tom Cavanagh — were in attendance for the nuptials. Fellow Arrowverse stars Katie Cassidy and Victor Garber also garnered invites.

Panabaker and Robbins met through mutual friends. They got engaged during a vacation to Greece in June 2016.

The Stuck in the Suburbs actress, who rarely posts with the lawyer on social media, hinted that good news was on the horizon in an October Instagram post. She shared a photo of a quote that read, “I have an infinite number of reasons to be happy.” In her caption, she added: “Feeling grateful this morning tag someone you’re grateful for.”

In the midst of her pregnancy, Panabaker took the helm and directed an episode of The Flash’s sixth season. “#tbt to the first time I directed @cwtheflash. I am so grateful to my Flash Family for their support and the chance to direct again in Season 6!” she wrote via Instagram on Thursday, November 7. “I had a fantastic time and learned so much that I brought with me to my second time directing. We had a lot of fun on episode 6 and got to play a lot – can’t wait for you to see the episode on November 19! #TheFlash.”

The Justified alum was largely absent from the Tuesday, November 5, episode of the CW series but not due to her impending arrival. “@cwtheflash is on tonight with a fantastic episode featuring Cisco & Kamilla @heybvp,” she explained on Instagram. “I won’t be appearing in this episode much because I was prepping to direct episode 6 (which airs in 2 weeks) but I promise you don’t want to miss tonight’s episode!”