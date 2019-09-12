Party of three! Italia Ricci and Robbie Amell welcomed their first child together on Thursday, September 12.

“Today we welcome Robert Amell V into the world but also find out that being triple extra pregnant increases your odds of birthing Gollum,” the Designated Survivor star, 32, captioned an Instagram upload featuring her son’s hand.

Amell, 31, added with a post of his own: “And now everything is different. Robert Amell V.”

The actress announced she was pregnant in April. Three months later, Ricci posted a photo with the words, “Let me out,” written on her bare baby bump via Instagram.

“Anyone else been etch-a-sketch level pregnant?” she wrote on Monday, July 22. “This isn’t a tan, just my husband writing on me with his fingertip. How fun.”

Amell replied in the comments, “I was just sitting there. No idea what you’re talking about.”

Days before, the actress showed off her swollen feet via Instagram Story.

“Can’t let my broken hands get all the attention when my feet are really stepping it up,” she wrote on July 18. “Point out that I need a pedicure and I’ll block you. #Pregnancy.”

The Chasing Life alum and The Flash star tied the knot at the Cathedral of Saint Vibiana in Los Angeles in October 2016. Celebrity guests included Victor Garber and Carlos and Alexa PenaVega.

“At first when we got engaged, I asked him if we could just go to Vegas and get married by Elvis, just because I didn’t want to deal with planning a wedding,” Ricci recalled to Us Weekly at the time. “I still feel like I was just in my own Disney movie. It was a perfect night. Everything that I ever dreamed I wanted my wedding to be — this was better.”

