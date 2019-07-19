



A sure sign! Robbie Amell’s wife, Italia Ricci, revealed her latest pregnancy symptom — swollen feet.

“Can’t let my broken hands get all the attention when my feet are really stepping it up,” the actress, 32, captioned her Thursday, July 18, Instagram Story. “Point out that I need a pedicure and I’ll block you. #Pregnancy.”

In the social media upload, the Designated Survivor star had taken off her Birkenstock sandals to show how her feet had swollen around the straps.

She and the actor, 31, announced in April that they are expecting their first child together. “One of us is actually pregnant,” the Flash star captioned a pic of him cradling a baby bump while his wife held her own.

Ricci reposted the sweet shot, writing, “We will not take ridiculous portraits of this kid.”

The couple started dating in 2008 and got engaged six years later. “She said yes!!!… I think,” Amell wrote on Instagram at the time. “I can’t really be sure. I’m going to marry my best friend @italiaricci.”

Their October 2016 wedding was at the Cathedral of Saint Vibiana in Los Angeles with 180 guests, including Victor Garber and Carlos and Alexa PenaVega.

“At first when we got engaged, I asked him if we could just go to Vegas and get married by Elvis, just because I didn’t want to deal with planning a wedding,” the bride told Us Weekly exclusively at the time. “I still feel like I was just in my own Disney movie. It was a perfect night. Everything that I ever dreamed I wanted my wedding to be — this was better.”

The groom told Us about his outfit details. “My right lapel … said ‘10.15.16.’ which was really nice,” he said. “I’ll have this tux forever. … My dad’s a jeweler, so he made both wedding rings. Mine is plain white gold.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!