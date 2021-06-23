Being a superhero takes its toll. Stephen Amell and wife Cassandra Jean Amell have been together for a decade, but a lengthy relationship — especially under the glare of the spotlight brought on by celebrity — comes with its fair share of highs and lows.

The couple met in 2011 after the Arrow alum’s 2010 divorce from his first wife, Carolyn Lawrence, whom he married in December 2007. Stephen and Cassandra secretly tied the knot in December 2012. They exchanged vows again in May 2013.

One month before his second wedding to the America’s Next Top Model alum, Stephen opened up about the pair’s plans to travel during his break between filming seasons 1 and 2 of Arrow. “We’re mixing in some international promotion for the show with a nice vacation,” he told Us Weekly in April 2013. “Stockholm, London, Monte Carlo, Toronto and China.”

The duo confirmed in June 2013 that she was pregnant with their first child. “I’m excited — no, I’m not excited, I’m very excited!” he told ET Canada at the time. “I’m sure that nervous energy will accompany that eventually but only in a positive way.”

Stephen dodged inquiries about the baby later that month, telling Us at the MuchMusic Video Awards, “I defer all questions about our fetus to the one that’s cooking the kid — and she’s not here.”

The twosome welcomed their daughter, Maverick, nicknamed Mavi, in October 2013.

In the years that followed, Stephen and Cassandra collaborated together multiple times. She appeared on Arrow in 2018 and later directed her husband in the short film trilogy Speech & Debate alongside their mutual friend Aisha Tyler.

Amid his overlapping personal and professional lives, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows star found himself embroiled in controversy on more than one occasion. He made headlines in June 2021 when outlets reported that he was “forcibly removed” from a plane after an alleged altercation with Cassandra.

Stephen acknowledged via Twitter at the time that he “got into an argument” with his wife but claimed that he left the flight “immediately” after being asked to do so, rather than being removed against his will. He also admitted to letting his “emotions get the better of” him. (A Delta spokesperson confirmed to Us that the flight was delayed due to an unidentified “unruly passenger.”)

Scroll through the gallery below to revisit Stephen and Cassandra’s ups and downs through the years, from marriage and starting a family to scandals and more.