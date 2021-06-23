Stephen Amell Asked to Leave Flight Following Fight With Wife Cassandra

His side of the story. Stephen Amell spoke out amid reports that he was “forcibly removed” from a plane following an alleged drunk altercation with his wife, Cassandra Jean Amell.

After several outlets reported that the 40-year-old actor was escorted off a plane from Austin to Los Angeles on Monday, June 22, following his appearance at the ATX Television Festival over the weekend, Stephen took to Twitter.

“My wife and I got into an argument Monday afternoon on a Delta flight from Austin to LA. I was asked to lower my voice and I did. Approximately 10 minutes later I was asked to leave the flight,” he tweeted on Tuesday, June 23. “And I did so immediately. I was not forcibly removed.”

The former Arrow star added, “I rebooked myself on a Southwest flight 2 hours later and traveled home without any further issue. I let my emotions get the better of me, end of story.”

A spokesperson for Delta confirmed to Us Weekly that the flight was delayed due to an unnamed “unruly passenger.”

Stephen and Cassandra, 35, who wed in 2012, share daughter Maverick, 7. The couple shared snaps from their trip to Austin before their trouble getting home.

“We had a pretty good time @atxfestival,” Cassandra captioned a photo with her husband and his costars Kamen Edwards and Aisha Tyler, whom the Roswell, New Mexico actress directed in the short. “Head to @speechanddebate.film to grab your pass and catch up on all three episodes!”

Last month, the pair documented their family vacation with Maverick to Soneva Jani in the Maldives.

“Hands On HomeSchool @discoversoneva,” Cassandra captioned a series of photos via Instagram showing her child wildlife on the beach on May 19.

In another snap from the sand, Stephen gushed, “Being a Dad is fun because – amongst other things – it’s the greatest thing I’ll ever do.”

Earlier this month, Stephen made headlines when Netflix acquired the rights to the upcoming Code 8 sequel with the actor and his cousin Robbie Amell.

The former CW star celebrated the sequel news via Twitter, writing, “We’re going to do the thing we did again.”