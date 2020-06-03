Stephen Amell reacted to comic book writer Tee Franklin’s allegations of racism against him amid the Black Lives Matter movement.

A fan account called out the Arrow alum, 39, on Monday, June 1, for continuing to host his podcast, “How’d You Do It?,” despite Grant Gustin’s decision to not appear on the episode due to the circumstances surrounding George Floyd’s death. “Full disclosure: Grant Gustin was supposed to be the guest this morning,” the actor said in a video shared on Twitter. “He very politely and calmly texted me yesterday and said that with everything going on in Los Angeles that maybe this wasn’t the appropriate time to spend 45 minutes talking about how he became such a giant, lovable television star.”

The fan account captioned the post, “Not Grant Gustin telling Stephen Amell I’m not going to be a part of your podcast while you gain ad revenue during the #BlackLivesMatter movement.”

Franklin then replied to the tweet with accusations of her own on Tuesday, June 2. “F—k @StephenAmell he’s been showing us his racist ass ways for quite awhile [sic] now. AND his wife [Cassandra Jean Amell],” she claimed. “Also Grant Gustin ain’t absolved, cuz he DEFINITELY didn’t support & speak out for [Candice Patton].”

Stephen later shared his two cents on the situation. “You totally nailed me,” he responded. “Hope that makes you feel better. I just followed you… so if you need something or you want to help me better understand, hit me up and we can chat!”

Franklin was not happy with the reaction, as evidenced by her follow-up tweets. “I’m not sure why your tone is condescending, but I’m not beat for it,” she wrote. “That ‘hope that makes you feel better’ ain’t it, Stephen. Nothing I do or say when I call out racism makes me feel better.”

The author continued: “I’m not the only Black woman that’s called you out, so I know you’ve had these conversations. Silence is complicity, while playing ignorant is ludicrous. You’re a father & someone in their 30’s you’re not new to racism & if you believe Toronto isn’t racist that’s your privilege. I shouldn’t have to ‘help you’ understand the things you do and say are harmful. These are things that are learned behavior.”

Cassandra, for her part, has yet to react to Franklin’s claims. However, on Wednesday, June 3, the Roswell, New Mexico star, 34, shared a link for “How to Ally” amid the movement via her Instagram Story.