J.R.-Smith-Issues-Response-After-His-Wife-Alleges-He-Cheated





Speaking out. J.R. Smith broke his silence after his wife, Jewel Harris, accused him of having an extramarital affair with The Flash actress Candice Patton. In his statement, he claimed that he is no longer with Harris.

“No weapon formed against me,” the Cleveland Cavaliers player, 34, wrote via his Instagram Story on Tuesday, December 17. “IG ain’t a place for relationships!! But God told me to tell y’all I’ve been separated for months. He doesn’t understand why his child failed to mention that… #ThatsAll.”

Smith’s statement came after Harris called out her husband and the 31-year-old actress in an Instagram video post on Tuesday. In her update, she filmed herself praying and she additionally spoke of forgiveness amid the alleged incident.

“God is mad wild,” she said. “There’s a lot going on . . . Help me God. So, as I was taking Demi to school, God was like ‘Yeah, you gonna pray and you’re gonna post it.’”

Harris continued by sharing her prayer, adding: “God, I would like to lift my husband up and ask you, Lord Father God, to please just cover him with your blood. I ask in the mighty name of Jesus that you go to him where he is right now and you shake him up, God. You shake him up and you stir him up . . . I ask that wherever he is broke, you fix him [and] you heal him.”

Harris then said Smith and his alleged mistress are “hurting.” She prayed for God to give Patton “grace and mercy” for allegedly pursuing “a married man.”

Patton, for her part, has not publicly commented on the scandal.

Smith and Harris tied the knot in August 2016. Following their nuptials, Harris took to Instagram to share her excitement about being married to the basketball player.

“There are no words that’s [sic] can describe this feeling. Blessings to All who made our dream wedding a reality,” she wrote at the time. “To my HUSBAND @teamswish I LOVE ME SOME YOU!!! To the best wedding planner/coordinator to ever do it!! @perfecteventsusa thank you & your amazing team!! My Dream wedding gown came to LIFE… designed by @fumidesigns 😘 THANK YOU Beautiful.”

Smith and Harris are the parents of daughters Dakota, 2, and Denver, 18 months. The athlete has another 10-year-old daughter, Demi, from a previous relationship and Harris is also the mother to 10-year-old daughter, Peyton.