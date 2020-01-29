Oliver Queen and his band of superfriends closed the chapter that set off the Arrowverse during the Tuesday, January 28, series finale of Arrow, titled “Fadeout.”

The episode began by clearing up a few changes enacted by Oliver’s (Stephen Amell) creation of a new universe during Crisis. Moira (Susanna Thompson) did not die at Slade Wilson’s (Manu Bennett) hand; instead Oliver saved her from the season 2 attack. Quentin (Paul Blackthorne), Emiko (Sea Shimooka) and Tommy (Colin Donnell) — who revealed that he was married to Earth-1 Laurel (Katie Cassidy) before her death — were also alive.

Team Arrow — old and new — gathered for Oliver’s funeral a month after his tragic death. Diggle (David Ramsey) insisted that their mission was not over, despite the fact that the Green Arrow ultimately saved Star City. William (Jack Moore) then ended up kidnapped, bringing the entire crew together for another operation. Mia (Katherine McNamara), whom Sara (Caity Lotz) retrieved from the future to attend her father’s funeral, rescued her brother from a man whom Oliver put in prison eight years prior.

Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) returned upon hearing of William’s abduction to help with the search. She wasn’t sure she should meet Mia, but they finally came face-to-face at Oliver’s funeral, where Mia informed her mother that she met and trained with Oliver.

The best of the Arrowverse — from Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) to Kara Danvers (Melissa Benoist) — attended the memorial. Diggle eulogized his “brother” before they all went their separate ways. Roy (Colton Haynes) and Thea (Willa Holland) got engaged, Dinah (Juliana Harkavy) and Diggle announced their plans to move to Metropolis — a city that still needed saving — and Rene (Rick Gonzalez) revealed that he would be succeeding Quentin as mayor of Star City. Diggle’s ending also hinted at his potential as a future Green Lantern.

In the year 2040, the Monitor (LaMonica Garrett) transported Felicity to the afterlife to be with Oliver. His eternity was set in Moira’s office, the first place he ever saw his future wife. The couple reunited with a kiss as they rejoiced in having all the time in the world to share.

