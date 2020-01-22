Taking time to heal. Stephen Amell suffered a panic attack mid-interview on the Tuesday, January 21, episode of Michael Rosenbaum’s podcast “Inside of You.”

The Arrow star, 38, recorded the episode in December just weeks after filming wrapped on the hit CW series’ eighth and final season. In the episode, Amell revealed he has been battling with his mental health since the show ended.

“I’ve really really been struggling with the end of the show,” he told the Smallville alum. “I’m mentally exhausted. I’ve cried twice today. My wife forced me to go to the doctor today because she was worried that something was actually wrong with me.”

Amell added that he struggled to the point where he “laid on the couch for two days, didn’t eat.”

He continued, “I just need a f—king break. I want to be a dad, I want to be a husband and I don’t even really want to talk to my friends that much. I just need a break.”

Later, Rosenbaum, 47, asked the Code 8 star if he planned to receive professional help for his issues. Amell suddenly said that he felt hot and had to leave in the middle of the interview.

“I’m not feeling well at all,” he said. “I think I just got to go. I just kind of want to walk, do you mind? I just need fresh air.”

However, the CW star didn’t return to finish the interview until three weeks later — and shared that he had suffered a panic attack.

“I got home, I got onto the couch, put a blanket over me, and was freezing but just sweating bullets. I told my wife, I had a really bad panic attack,” Amell said.

The Canada native explained that he believed his panic attack was the result of no longer having a consistent workout routine and feeling a “disconnect” from filming Arrow. He added that he had a doctor’s appointment prior to recording the episode where he was told there was nothing wrong with him physically.

“Realizing nothing was f–king wrong with me and that’s when you have the moment of realization like, ‘Oh my god, it’s in my head,'” Amell told Rosenbaum. “You want to fix it immediately but that’s not the way it works.”

On Monday, January 20, Amell addressed his panic attack via Twitter and encouraged people to listen to the podcast episode.

“I did Rosey’s podcast after Arrow ended,” he wrote. “We had to cut it short because I had a full on panic attack. It wasn’t pretty. I came back a few weeks ago to chat about it. I was in a really bad spot and I’m happy to report that I’m doing much better. Listen please :)”

Amell announced in March 2019 that he decided to leave Arrow because he wanted to devote more time to his family. He married America’s Next Top Model alum Cassandra Jean in 2012. The couple share their 6-year-old daughter, Mavi.

“A large part of this decision is because I’m now a father and a husband and a lot of my life and interests don’t really reside in Vancouver anymore and thinking that’s the best thing for me personally and professionally,” he explained in a Facebook Live interview at the time.