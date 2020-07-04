Neal McDonough 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me

Neal McDonough opened up exclusively to Us Weekly with 25 things you might not know about him — including who his favorite actor he’s worked with is, how he was almost a baseball player and his favorite childhood memories. Read on to learn more facts about the Warrant star.

1. I have peanut butter and raspberry jam on toast every morning with my coffee.

2. I write poems. Most of them are about my wife, Ruvé.

3. Kit Kat is my favorite candy.

4. I love coaching my kids [Morgan, Catherine, London, Clover and James] in every sport.

5. I enjoy a good cigar.

6. My favorite dinner is my wife’s pasta Bolognese.

7. I was offered a minor league contract by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

8. My best pitch is a knuckleball.

9. I love my Boston Red Sox.

10. My favorite musician is James Taylor.

11. John Wayne is my favorite actor.

12. I love speed, especially downhill racing on skis!

13. I’m very competitive, sometimes to a fault. When I get too competitive, I can’t focus, [so I] lose. I normally lose.

14. I graduated from Syracuse University. Go Orange!

15. I love the smell of freshly cut grass.

16. My favorite actor I’ve ever worked with is Kevin Costner.

17. I grew up in a motel on Cape Cod.

18. I play a pretty mean harmonica.

19. I gave up alcohol four years ago. It wasn’t easy at first, but it was the second-greatest decision of my life. Marrying my wife, Ruvé, was by far the first!

20. My favorite car is an El Camino Royal Knight. My wife bought me one to celebrate my one year of sobriety.

21. My favorite movie is The Cowboys. Before filming The Warrant, I watched it with my son Morgan.

22. I love riding horses, which I was able to do a lot while filming The Warrant. It reminded me of going to Melpet Farm on Cape Cod with my dad and siblings.

23. I still have my dad’s saddle from when he was a kid.

24. I owe so much to Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg for giving me my first huge break [in the 2001 miniseries Band of Brothers], 10 years after starting as a professional actor. Never give up your dream!

25. And because of that, I met my wife the first day I got to England for filming!

The Warrant is available for purchase at Walmart and on Amazon.