Summer 2020 TV Preview: A Guide of What to Watch This Season

Not a fan of the heat? No need to worry as summer TV is filled with exciting new and returning shows — and there’s something for every taste.

For those looking for a mystery, Dirty John is back with its second installment, this time following the case of Betty Broderick, the woman who murdered her ex-husband and his new wife in 1989. The USA drama takes a look at the marriage from the moment it started to the moment it all fell apart and everything in between that drove Betty to commit murder. (In real life, Betty is currently serving a 32-years-to-life sentence.)

If looking for something lighter, there’s a great deal of uplifting stories being told this summer. Hulu launches Love, Victor this summer, the spinoff series based in the same world as the 2018 film, Love, Simon.

“I hope that audiences can understand that — especially in high school — you don’t have to have everything sort of figured out immediately. None of us do,” This Is Us alum Rachel Hilson, who stars as one of Victor’s (Michael Cimino) best friends, tells Us. “I think we’re always on a journey to be the best and most authentic versions of ourselves, but that isn’t always an easy or straight path. I hope that audiences have a greater compassion for themselves and their journeys and also for others and their journeys.”

If reality TV is your cup of tea, there’s definitely a ton of that in the pipeline, too. In addition to the second season of MTV’s Double Shot of Love and the return of Siesta Key, Lifetime is bringing back Married at First Sight for a brand new season with a whole new cast.

