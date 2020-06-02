The case of Betty Broderick is back in the headlines. The second season of USA’s Dirty John focuses on the 1989 murders and the controversial case that’s been made into multiple TV movies.

The new series, which debuts on Tuesday, June 2, is the latest. Amanda Peet portrays Betty, a socialite who is happily married to attorney Dan Broderick, portrayed by Christian Slater. After meeting in college, Betty supports Dan through both medical and law school and has five children. Eventually, he makes it big in the legal community and the pair can relax together.

However, after 17 years of marriage, Dan hires Linda Kolkena (portrayed by Rachel Keller), a young and beautiful woman. He divorces Betty and marries Linda. Betty attempts to fight back and ultimately, destabilizes and loses her identity. Eventually, she takes matter into her own hands. She was 41 when she shot and killed both Dan and Linda.

The show documents her relationship Dan — from their first meeting in the ’60s throughout the trial in 1989. It also gives a glance at her life growing up; Tiera Dyck-Skovbye plays young Betty and Chris Mason is young Dan. Emily Bergl, Missi Pyle and Andy Buckley also star.

In 2017, the real Betty, who is serving life in prison and never denied murdering the pair, responded to an interview request when Reelz’ Murder Made Me Famous reached out. Although she couldn’t do an interview, she wrote a four-page letter.

“I have no one to speak for me. This was a case of domestic abuse: a pattern of coercive control that lasted throughout our marriage until the day I killed them,” she wrote at the time. “I have met all criteria for parole and my release date was 2010. Now I am only a political prisoner. They have no reason to deny my parole.”

Betty is now in prison at the California Institute for Women.

