One happy family, right? Not so much. Bravo released the cast photos and the first trailer for the upcoming scripted anthology series, Dirty John, on Monday, October 8. The eight-episode series is based on The Los Angeles Times articles and hit podcast that tell the horrifying story of Debra Newell’s romance with John Meehan – a.k.a. Dirty John.

Scroll through the gallery below to see who’s playing who: