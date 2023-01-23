Teen Wolf's Holland Roden Talks Returning Without Dylan O'Brien

Flying solo. The 2017 Teen Wolf finale left Holland Roden and Dylan O’Brien‘s characters, Lydia Martin and Stiles Stilinski, together, but things have changed in the Paramount+ movie, which takes place 15 years later.

Roden, 36, exclusively told Us Weekly that their relationship status is “TBD,” adding, “You’ll have to watch.”

Teen Wolf: The Movie, which premieres on Thursday, January 26, picks up with Lydia off in San Francisco as a young professional, but she learns it’s time to return to Beacon Hills. Scott (Tyler Posey) and others find themselves back in their hometown after several years away to deal with a familiar threat. However, while Stiles is mentioned in passing a few times, he does not make an appearance.

Lydia is definitely missing Stiles. As for filming without the Maze Runner star, Roden said that while she was aware of O’Brien’s absence, she was more focused on the many familiar faces that were able to join her.

“It’s sort of like when you have 11 kids and one’s missing,” Roden told Us. “Like, of course you know that they’re missing. We’re sad they’re not there, but it’s nice that we got as many people together as we could.”

O’Brien, for his part, explained in March 2022 that he wasn’t able to make the movie’s filming schedule work. “The show couldn’t be more dear to me. It was the first thing I ever did I and so many people there are extremely dear to me,” the 31-year-old told Variety at the time. “It was something I was trying to make work, but it all happened very fast.”

He concluded: “I just decided it was left in a really good place for me and I still want to leave it there. … I hope it f–king kicks ass, but I’m not going to be in it.”

Posey, Crystal Reed, Tyler Hoechlin, Shelley Hennig, Colton Haynes and more original stars returned for Teen Wolf: The Movie. Roden remains close with many of her costars.

“It really is like coming back to a family versus a professional work environment. We all stayed at the same hotel. It was like an adult camp. … We just were really fond of that part of Atlanta,” she told Us, adding that they congregated at Brash Coffee, saying it was the Teen Wolf cast’s version of Friends‘ Central Perk.

“It was like coming home,” Roden continued. “Having so many of your friends and getting to work with them and the fact that we grew up together is — I know that’s a rare thing in this business — and I certainly don’t take it for granted.”

Teen Wolf: The Movie will premiere Thursday, January 26, on Paramount+.

With reporting by Leanne Stanton