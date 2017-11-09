Off the market! Tyler Posey has been dating actress Sophia Taylor Ali since August, and the pair recently made their romance Instagram official. The Teen Wolf actor opened up to Us Weekly about the story behind the first photo they shared as a couple on social media.

The duo attended the Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights in October, and Posey, 26, posted a snap of himself and Ali from that night on Instagram, writing: “Got spooky with the spookiest lady around.”

When Us spoke to Posey about their Halloween outing at the Noods Before Dark party, he said: “Yeah, it was a lot of fun. She was real scared. Yeah, I’m a big guy. I can protect her. I got scared a couple times. It’s fun to play into it.”

Since then, the pair have not been shy about posting about each other on social media. The Maid in Manhattan star shared a photo of her sleeping inside a car on Tuesday, November 7, writing: “What a beautiful young lady.”

What a beautiful young lady A post shared by Tyler Posey (@tylerposey58) on Nov 7, 2017 at 8:55am PST

Meanwhile, the couple took a trip to Paris together last month, and he shared a photo of Ali, alongside the caption, “Best view in the house. The city’s aight too I guess.”

Best view in the house. The city's aight too I guess A post shared by Tyler Posey (@tylerposey58) on Oct 25, 2017 at 4:26pm PDT

Ali, 22, also shared a photo of them together on her page, writing: “If you drink beer with your coffee in the morning das how I know I fux wichu. Oh my god, what a beautiful combination.”

If you drink beer with your coffee in the morning das how I know I fux wichu. Oh my god, what a beautiful combination. A post shared by Sophia Ali (@sophiatali) on Nov 1, 2017 at 3:42pm PDT

“It’s fresh. It’s so fresh,” Posey, 25, told Us of his new relationship at Variety‘s Power of Young Hollywood event back in August. “I’m happy.”

“I really admire her,” he added. “I think she’s extremely talented and a great person. I’m inspired by her a lot and she intimidates me sometimes, which I’m not really used to. I’m nervous right now talking about it. She’s beautiful, really cool, has a lot of my same interests. Yeah, I could go on about that, too.”

“It’s not like a secret or anything. It’s just really new,” he told Us then. “I’ll talk about it in a couple of months or something like that.”

Although the actor hadn’t confirmed who his girlfriend was at the time, he was spotted with his arm around the actress at a restaurant in Studio City, California, that same month. The stars filmed the upcoming horror flick Truth or Dare together and have been an item ever since.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!